Free Bill Belichick

Former NFL and current University of North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick has been making a lot of headlines lately, and it has nothing to do with sports. The notoriously private and guarded coach who once only gave the most terse and emotionless answers to reporters' postgame questions has become the most awkward of media darlings in the last year or so.

Advertisement

He roasted Tom Brady for Netflix, appeared on the popular "Manningcast" show for the entire 2024 season, and he has a book coming out in May, among other things. He even poses for annoying cutesy "spring break" Instagram posts, even though he doesn't seem to quite understand "those social media platforms."

Something about it felt unnatural to me, but I figured, hey, people change. 2024 was the first year in decades that he didn't have a job on the field. He got himself a young girlfriend (hey, no judgment on the age difference here). He's 73 now. Life shouldn't stop just because you reach retirement age. Maybe the old man is loosening up after all these years.

But now, I can't help but wonder if this 24-year-old "former cheerleader" and pageant queen is holding him hostage or something. Bill, blink twice for help. You don't have to live this way.

There have been signs over the last year or two, but the biggest came over the weekend when Belichick gave an interview with CBS. The girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, wasn't part of the interview, but she very much made herself part of the interview. For the last couple of days, video has circulated online of her sitting at the producer's table, interjecting when Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick how they met. "We're not talking about this," she said in a tone so controlling you'd think it was Belichick's mother, not his girlfriend.

Advertisement

"We're not talking about this."



Jordon Hudson interrupts Bill Belichick's CBS Sunday interview when he's asked how they met 😳 pic.twitter.com/LvncZ88UVY — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 27, 2025

It turns out that wasn't the only time Hudson interrupted the interview, which is why CBS chose to leave the moment in the final cut. TMZ reports that she even corrected him when he was talking about football, something I think he knows a little something about. At one point, she got so irritated that she stood up and left the room, expecting Belichick to follow, and delaying taping for 30 minutes. It's also been reported that she was the only person who accompanied Belichick to the interview. There were no agents, UNC reps, or publicists from the publishing company, which is odd since he was there to promote his book.

If you've been paying attention before this, you'll know that Hudson's controlling tendencies toward all things Bill Belichick aren't new. She's been seen parading around at UNC football practices as if she's in charge. He has also asked some officials at the school to copy her on all of his emails.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, 24 year old Jordon Hudson on the field during practice at UNC 👀

pic.twitter.com/RyxxciNdDx — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 16, 2025

Advertisement

As a matter of fact, the New York Post reported on Monday that there are "concerns" at UNC that Hudson is a bit too involved and has too much influence on the coach, and there's a "growing sense that this could become a problem."

There have also been a lot of rumors circling online about how the two actually met. Hudson says they met on a plane in 2021. Many believe the circumstances were a bit more nefarious. But never mind all that. Again, no judgment from me. They're consenting adults.

My concern is that this woman comes across as some kind of fame and money-hungry predator who is getting everything she can out of this situation before it implodes, and the man who we spent years thinking was some kind of evil genius is really just a sad sack who is too dumb to know any better.

Cute 24-year-olds are a dime a dozen, Bill. Again, you don't have to live this way.

Apparently, some of Belichick's friends think so, too. The Post reported on Tuesday that "she saw an opening and she took it" and that the consensus among his inner circle is that it's "alarming" and she's a "runaway train." Her email signature even says "Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions," and she has reportedly been heading negotiations between him and NFL Films to create some kind of documentary.

Advertisement

One of her former pageant competitors called her "ambitious," according to the Post. I guess that's one word for it. Just look at this face. She knows exactly what she's doing.

Yikes: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson threw a TANTRUM during Bill's interview with CBS, storming out of the room and causing a 30-minute delay.



A 2nd interview was planned but was soon canceled by CBS.



This situation is only getting stranger by the day...… https://t.co/ph3uxmLOBA pic.twitter.com/0TMZ4XPcVn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 29, 2025

Enjoying our articles? How would you like to gain access to exclusive content and other cool perks?

We may not be the loudest voice in the room, but we're growing, and we'd like you to help us continue. I know it gets old when everyone is asking for money, but right now, you can become a PJ Media VIP member for only $1.63 a month or less than $20 a year. You can't beat that price.

Just click this link to sign up and use the code word FIGHT to ensure you get the best possible deal. We can't wait for you to join us.