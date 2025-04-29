100 Days, 100 Slays: The Greatest Hits of the Most Consequential 100 Days of Our Lifetime!

This aged like Amish milk:

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.



Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024

It turns out the exact opposite was true: Joe Biden was one of America’s least consequential presidents; his brain left office before he did. Now, Ol’ Joe is destined to be remembered as a corrupt, senile speedbump — the “dash” between the two Donald Trump terms — and nothing more.

Politicians, propagandists, and political pros can spin history, but they’re powerless to change it. What’s done is done.

The record is the record.

Tomorrow marks 100 days since Trump Era II took office. Unlike his predecessor, it’s truly been a consequential, history-making 100 days. Norms were shattered, souls were devoured, and high in the heavens, the sun has never shone so brightly over the Gulf of America.

100 days, 100 slays. Here are the highlights:

