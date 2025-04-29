100 Days, 100 Slays: The Greatest Hits of the Most Consequential 100 Days of Our Lifetime!

This aged like Amish milk:
Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024
Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe
It turns out the exact opposite was true: Joe Biden was one of America’s least consequential presidents; his brain left office before he did. Now, Ol’ Joe is destined to be remembered as a corrupt, senile speedbump — the “dash” between the two Donald Trump terms — and nothing more.
Politicians, propagandists, and political pros can spin history, but they’re powerless to change it. What’s done is done.
The record is the record.
Tomorrow marks 100 days since Trump Era II took office. Unlike his predecessor, it’s truly been a consequential, history-making 100 days. Norms were shattered, souls were devoured, and high in the heavens, the sun has never shone so brightly over the Gulf of America.
100 days, 100 slays. Here are the highlights:
- Closed the border. (In Trump’s first full month in office, border crossings plummeted to their lowest level in at least 25 years!)
- Made more Americans happy about the direction of our country.
- Fulfilled Reagan’s dream and effectively ended the Department of Education.
- Lowered inflation more “than expected.”
- Much, MUCH more: Under Biden, inflation hit 9% in June 2022. But in March of 2025, it was just 2.4%. That’s a stunning achievement!
- As an addendum to #4, we’re not hearing too much about the price of eggs anymore, are we?
- Deported dangerous gangbangers and foreign criminals.
- Even the ones that were a “loving father and husband” (when they weren’t beating their wives or driving cars used by human smugglers, I mean).
- Plus, hundreds of violent Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gangbangers were treated to free El Salvadorian haircuts. (Lookin’ sharp, boys!)
- Forced the media to reconcile their Biden-era corruption and cover-up.
- Influenced the Canadian elections (and likely ended the career of Governor Trudeau).
- Put expansionism on the national agenda: Greenland? Canada? The Panama Canal?
- His efforts with the Panama Canal paid quick dividends, pushing the Chinese out of operational control.
- His peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as messy as they are, still represent mankind’s best hope to end this awful war.
- And the next time Volodymyr Zelensky shows up at the White House, I’ll bet you a Diet Coke he’ll wear a tie.
- Liberated American hostages all over the world.
- Signed the Laken Riley Act into law, protecting Americans from dangerous illegal aliens.
- Introduced Karoline Leavitt to the world. (A few decades from now, you’ll realize just how consequential this was, when it’s AOC versus Karoline Leavitt for the White House.) She’s a legit superstar… and increasingly a target.
- The MAHA — Make America Healthy Again — movement.
- Speaking of health, Trump has lost a lot of weight, too. (Yet every time Trump loses weight, Gov. JB Pritzker somehow gets larger. It’s very odd.)
- Invited his enemies to meet with him in the White House. For all the talk about Trump being vindictive or revenge-seeking, the opposite has been true: He’s broken bread will Bill Maher(!), and welcomed The Atlantic editor for a sit-down interview.
- Just for the record, Bill Maher and Donald Trump once litigated in court a dispute that stemmed from a vexing legal dilemma: Was Trump’s mother an orangutan? (Seriously. Your great-great-great-grandkids will have a hoot in American History 101, circa 2065, discussing it.)
- He brought transparency back to the presidency. In addition to being utterly inconsequential, Joe Biden was secretive and shadowy, absconding in terror from interviews. Trump will talk to absolutely anyone — and each day, he does.
- Actually slashed government waste. (Thank you, DOGE.) Countless politicians had promised they’d do something about waste. Trump actually did it.
- Sports are back! Trump was at the Super Bowl, UFC fights, the NCAA wrestling championships, and the Army-Navy game. (That’s the upside of having a president who’s allowed to stay up past 9 p.m.)
- Along with the Daytona 500. (Sorry, but this must be a separate item, because NASCAR is not a sport, okay? It’s driving a car in a circle.)
- Tariffs. (You noticed?) They've been a helluva experiment. Many chips still to sort.
- For all the handwringing over tariffs, it’s probably worth noting that the average rate is 28%, not the 140+% stat the media likes to use.
- Gave Kamala Harris a new reason to drink.
- Signed a record-setting 142 executive orders.
- Including 37 executive orders in his very first week, setting the tone for his term.
- Trump also rescinded 78 of Biden’s executive orders within hours of his inauguration, including those senseless COVID-19 restrictions.
- Speaking of COVID, we’re finally learning the TRUTH about the pandemic.
- Reoriented the world away from China.
- Stuck Iran in a tight little box and is now attempting to squeeze ‘em in negotiations.
- Told Hamas to stuff it, giving Israel a freer hand — plus more latitude and weapons — to achieve their security objectives.
- Trump’s plans for Gaza were interesting, too.
- Convinced the world’s wealthiest man to not only come to D.C. and work for him, but to do so at a tremendously high personal cost.
- As a result of Musk’s actions, we now have liberal Democrats virtue-signaling by selling Teslas, vandalizing EVs, and replacing ‘em with gas-guzzling SUVs.
- Shows how much of their “environmentalism” was purely performative.
- Spared TikTok. (For better or worse.)
- Elevated alternative media organizations, inviting conservative platforms — many of which have far larger audiences than the “traditional” outlets — into the White House press room.
- Rescued our stranded astronauts.
- Gulf of America. (I heard a story about those stranded astronauts: After being stuck in space nearly a year longer than they were supposed to be, they were told they’d be landing in something called the “Gulf of America” and requested clarification.)
- Released the Jan. 6 protesters — and fired the prosecutors.
- (Inadvertently) gave the Signal app folks one helluva free advertisement.
- Took a dagger to all the DEI nonsense.
- Got rid of those stupid paper straws that disintegrate in your mouth.
- Stopped biological men from competing against females in sports.
- Ended the pronoun insanity.
- Fired the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (“I never liked ‘Hamilton’ very much,” Trump remarked.)
- Working with the Saudis to (finally) normalize relations with Israel, advance the Abraham Accords, and bring peace to the region.
- Uncoincidentally, Trump was also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
- Expunged the Oval Office of Joe Biden’s “old man smell.”
- Because of his granddaughter, there’s gonna be a lot of little schoolgirls named Kai in 2030. According to The Bump, “Kai” is currently the top-trending baby name of 2025.
- “The Apprentice” reruns have returned to Prime. (Weirdly, it was taken off the air in 2017. Wonder what could’ve happened in 2017?)
- The nationalization of America’s supply chain. This is a biggie! And it’s tied, of course, to tariffs. The Trump administration has already secured over $5 TRILLION in new investments.
- Rare earth deal with Ukraine in the works — which is good, ‘cause China has suspended exports.
- Bunch of rare earth materials in Greenland, too. (Think I’ve heard more about Greenland over the past 100 days than in the 50 years prior.)
- He made showering great again.
- Republicans continued to win, capturing a pair of post-election congressional seats in Florida.
- Pressured colleges and universities to FINALLY do something to stop antisemitism.
- Held media outlets accountable for their false reporting, winning multimillion-dollar settlements.
- Held law firms accountable, too.
- (This doesn’t mean liberals have abandoned lawfare. There are currently over 250 legal challenges to Trump’s actions.)
- Removed the corrupt “special protections” that Joe Biden tried to line up for his kids.
- Got rid of onerous environmental regulations: “Drill, baby, drill!” is back.
- Made Grover Cleveland cool again.
- Replaced welfare with work.
- Sought the death penalty for the assassin Luigi Mangione.
- (And that’s important, because a distressingly high percentage of Democrats are okay with assassinations.)
- Ended birthright citizenship.
- Made the Trump tax cuts permanent.
- Expanded school choice.
- Cozied up to the Brits, accepting an invitation from King Charles III to attend an (unprecedented) second state visit.
- (Less popular was the idea of the U.S. joining the Commonwealth.)
- Got NATO nations to FINALLY spend more money on defense.
- Forced federal employees to either get back to work — or get out.
- Under Biden, fewer than 10% of America’s 2.5 million federal workforce worked full-time in the office. Trump ordered 2.4 million workers to (gasp) actually return to the office and work.
- Pulled the U.S. out of the dopey, ineffective, pro-China Paris Climate Treaty.
- The Americanization of AI: In addition to a blockbuster investment program, Nvidia announced that it will be building AI servers worth $500 billion in the U.S.
- Even Sam Altman, the gay liberal head of ChatGPT, is now a Trump fan.
- Along with Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook.
- When you include Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, it gives the GOP a near-monopoly on the most influential tech leaders of our age.
- (It also makes it difficult for supergeniuses like Rep. Jasmine Crockett to convince everyone that the pro-MAGA crowd are dunces.)
- By the way, we’re not hearing about conservatives being booted off social media platforms anymore, are we?
- The horribly outdated White House Correspondents' dinner, where conservatives are supposed to be “good sports” about being mocked, is on its last legs and probably won’t survive Trump’s term.
- Lots of “third term” talk, too.
- He helped Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer take her best photo ever! (I think that one should go on the wall.)
- Turned Bernie Sanders and AOC into the Democrats’ last hope.
- (I wonder what JB Pritzker, the bloated billionaire heir of the Hyatt hotel chain, thinks of their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour?)
- Triggered a Democratic civil war, where the vice chair of the Democratic National Committee announced he’ll be spending $20 million to target incumbent DEMOCRATS.
- Weighed in on the NFL draft, excoriating teams for passing on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of NFL great Deion Sanders. (Shedeur was drafted a few rounds later by the Cleveland Browns — the same team that drafted quarterback Johnny Manziel 11 years prior.)
- Still battling against Democratic-appointed judges.
- (Judge James Boasberg has become the new Robert Mueller.)
- Successfully rid the country of Rosie O’Donnell.
- And Ellen DeGeneres too!
- Shared Kid Rock’s keen fashion sense with the world.
- Drained the swamp.
- He kept Kamala Harris and Tim Walz out of the White House!
One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!
Thank you for your consideration!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member