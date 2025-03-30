Can We Stop this ‘Third Term’ Nonsense? If Trump Wants to Be Great, He Needs to Walk Away.

It’s not entirely clear if he was real or fictional. Most historians believe he was probably real, but it’s tricky to verify: The legend of Lucius Cincinnatus was (enthusiastically) retold in Titus “Livy” Livius’ book, the “History of Rome,” which was written a few decades before Christ. Unquestionably, Livius’ book included real, verifiable, historic events, but it also included the mythology of the Trojan War and tales of magical twins suckled by a she-wolf.

But the legend of Lucius Cincinnatus still endures. He’s even the namesake of an American city in southwest Ohio. And his story continues to influence kings, queens, emperors, and (yes) even U.S. presidents.

According to his legend, somewhere around 500 B.C., Cincinnatus had retired from public service, preferring the simple life of farming. In his youth, he had ruled Rome as its dictator, but that was many years ago. His time was over.

Or so he thought.

Because, as fate would have it, Rome’s enemies were on the rise. The Aequi were an ancient, warlike people. According to Roman writers, they preceded the founding of Rome and had been causing trouble since time immemorial. Livius wrote that the Roman rites for declaring war were actually “borrowed” from the Aequi warriors.

Meanwhile, Rome was a chaotic, toga-wearing mess. There were famines, slave revolts, and “temples of the gods” were hijacked by rabblerousers. Consul Publius Valerius Poplicola was killed in such an uprising in 460 B.C.

So the Romans traveled to Cincinnatus. He was working with his plough on his family farm; content, happy, and perfectly at peace.

“Rome needs you.”

Trading his plough for a sword, Cincinnatus heeded his country’s call. He returned to power as their dictator, leading the Romans in the Battle of Mount Algidus.

It was a battle that Rome was expected to lose. Instead, it became one of her greatest victories.

Cincinnatus arrived with a makeshift army — and just enough provisions for five days. But included amongst his men were brickmakers and builders. For one solid day, they did nothing but build a wall around their enemy.

And then they attacked. The Aequi were routed.

Cincinnatus resigned from the dictatorship and returned to his farm. He served only 16 days.

It was the ultimate power move.

Because he had the strength of character to forego power — to walk away when the time was right — Cincinnatus has been immortalized as a hero. Twice he was granted unlimited power; twice he held onto his power not a day longer than necessary.

And this brings us to another two-time leader, Donald J. Trump.

There’s been outside chatter of Trump serving for a third term. It’s mostly tongue-in-cheek, with Trump teasing a bid:

Trump to House Republicans at his Doral club: "I've raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can't use for myself, but I'm not 100 percent sure. I think I'm not allowed to run again. I'm not sure." pic.twitter.com/8sbez44aK3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2025

About 60% of Americans know when Trump is pulling their leg. That’s the advantage to being in the public eye for 40 years: The audience has a pretty good feel for who you are — and who you aren’t. So, when Trump jokes about a third term, the audience laughs with him.

We know we’re not supposed to take it seriously. This is Trump being Trump!

But the other 40%? They’re frickin’ terrified.

And there’s an emerging subset of MAGA true-believers who are taking it seriously, too. (I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s audience overlap amongst ex-QAnon disciples and third-term seekers.)

A very weird article appeared yesterday: “Revealed: How Trump could be president until 2037 due to a simple loophole in the Constitution.” Here are some of the excerpts:

In fact, the path for Trump to serve a third term - and potentially a fourth until January 2037 when he would be aged 90 - is not only possible, it is simple, thanks to a glaring loophole in the amendment. The idea of exploiting this loophole has long been percolating in academic circles, behind the scenes in Congress and the White House, and recently among Trump's most fervent supporters. Carrying it out would not require an army of lawyers to perform arcane legal acrobatics with the Constitution. Instead, the move would hinge merely on the interpretation of one word - 'election' - in the 22nd Amendment, and the loyalty of one man - Vance. It would also require Trump to have enough popular support to win for a third term at the ballot box.

The loophole in the 22nd Amendment is set out in a 1999 Minnesota Law Review article co-authored by Professor Bruce Peabody and titled 'The Twice and Future President'. It outlines how the Amendment has been subject to 'widespread misunderstanding,' and concludes that the idea any twice-elected president is 'constitutionally prohibited' from serving again is 'decidedly incorrect.' According to the paper: 'We contend that the Twenty-Second Amendment proscribes only the reelection of an already twice-elected President.' The key phrase in the Amendment is - 'No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice...' It is argued that means a twice-elected president would not be barred from later reassuming the office due to the resignation, or death, of another president. Trump could therefore run for Vice President, with Vance as an openly recognized nominal figure at the top of the ticket. Once he is sworn in Vance could then resign, allowing his Vice President - Trump - to step into the office. The same procedure could be used in multiple elections. To win a fourth term Trump would simply have to resign the presidency before the 2032 election and become the running mate of a nominal presidential candidate, be that Vance or someone else.

Trump enjoys teasing the establishment. To me, his kinda-sorta hinting at the possibilities of a third presidential term is the equivalent of a pro wrestler working the crowd, getting some “cheap heat” from his supporters and detractors. Why does he do it? ‘Cause it’s fun! It’s not meant to be taken seriously.

But the more Trump talks about it, the less funny the joke gets.

Besides, Trump is a realist. He’s a 78-year-old guy; nobody lives forever. And even if Trump is a once-in-a-millennium genetic marvel who’s still sucking down Big Macs and slurping 17 cans of Diet Coke when he’s 105, it’s still a dangerous precedent for an American president to set.

The Twenty-Second Amendment wasn’t enacted because FDR was evil. It was enacted because the “next” FDR might be, and we just can’t take the risk.

More than any other president in my lifetime, Trump cares deeply about public perception. He thinks about it; he’s aware of its importance. Well, the ultimate manifestation of public perception is his legacy — how he’s remembered in history.

Exploiting legal loopholes until you die in office is a lousy political legacy. And it’s been done! Desperately clinging to power ‘til the Reaper steals your soul is practically a cliché.

By comparison, there’ve been precious few men like Cincinnatus.

During the Revolutionary War, an American painter named Benjamin West was commissioned by King George III to be the “Historical Painter to the King.” West painted about 60 (beautiful) pictures, including the royal family’s official portraits. And during these sessions, the two men would talk.

One time, King George III asked West what George Washington would do if the American colonies actually prevailed. West told the king that he suspected Washington would relinquish power and return to his farm.

Just like you-know-who.

“If he does that,” sighed King George III, “he will be the greatest man in the world.”

Now that’s a legacy worthy of a Trump!