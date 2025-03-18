Mainstream Media’s SHAMEFUL Attacks on Karoline Leavitt: ‘Airhead, Idiot, Child Bride!’

We’re now eight weeks into Donald Trump’s second term, and two things are perfectly clear:

His press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is an absolute rockstar. The mainstream media hates her.

The difference between Karoline and, say, Sean Spicer — Trump’s original press secretary — is night and day. Look, I don’t want to be unkind to Spicer, but her charisma, charm, and intellectual dexterity leave him in the dust. It’s the difference between chicken salad and chicken [EXPLETIVE].

Personally, I think she’s the best press secretary President Trump’s ever had, and that’s saying something: Kayleigh McEnany (mostly) performed admirably, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders was so tenacious, she parlayed her experience into the Arkansas governor’s mansion.

(As for Stephanie Grisham, the less said, the better — which is NOT ideal in a press secretary!)

Arguably, it’s the toughest job in all of politics: Donald Trump is the most hated, despised, vilified, loathed, and disrespected man in American presidential history, especially in the eyes of the media. There’s a lot of overlap in the job description of being a GOP press secretary, and being a piñata. It’s a brutal gig! Being the press secretary for Donald Trump is world’s different than representing a liberal Democrat like Barack Obama!

Want proof? Here’s video of Robert Gibbs, President Obama’s (mediocre) press secretary, blatantly lying to the media about Vice President Joe Biden’s SNAFU about the bird flu. And they KNOW he’s lying — you can literally hear them LAUGHING OUT LOUD at the 1:10 mark:

The discrepancy between the media’s treatment of Republicans and Democrats has always been schizophrenic, but ever since Donald Trump entered politics, it’s kicked into overdrive. With Obama and Biden, the media had kid gloves; with Trump, they brought a buzzsaw.

There was nothing fair or balanced about it.

But it’s yet another reason why Leavitt’s performance has been so spectacular: Being the mouthpiece for a Democrat and answering fawning questions isn’t a highwire act. It doesn’t require any sort of special talent.

Case in point? Karine Jean-Pierre managed to stumble through most of Biden’s term with inane, nonsensical answers. Remember her masterclass on antisemitism:

"What is [Biden's] level of concern right now about a potential rise of antisemitism?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "Muslims and those perceived to be Muslim have endured a disproportionate number of hate-fueled attacks" pic.twitter.com/q1WYkpbKmn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2023

So Karoline Leavitt has been knocking it out of the park. And we know she’s been successful, because the mainstream media isn’t just attacking what she says — they’re attacking her personally. That’s the telltale sign of a direct hit.

First of all, we have this classy observation from longtime CNN political commentator Roland Martin:

Karoline Leavitt is an idiot and airhead https://t.co/4PJsf3Js0U — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 21, 2025

Then we have the pro-women feminists at “The View” claiming that Karoline (obviously) only got the job because of her looks:

THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR: Karoline Leavitt was only hired by Donald Trump because she's a '10.' You know that what it is.



How disrespectful.pic.twitter.com/bwjXQY8yIB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 29, 2025

Even smaller outlets, like the Concord Monitor, jumped in the fray. I’m unsure how the public discourse was enhanced by calling Karoline a “child bride.” But you can bet your bottom dollar that these attacks are just beginning.

Why?

A few weeks ago, Leavitt did an interview with Megyn Kelly. You can watch the clip here:

In the interview, Leavitt spoke openly about her marriage. Her husband, Nicholas Riccio, is 32 years her senior; their son, Niko, was born in 2024. It took the media a little bit of time to stumble upon the Kelly footage, but the feeding frenzy has begun.

The media will be weaponizing the age-gap to discredit Karoline Leavitt.

These articles are all from the last 24-hours:

The same liberals who screamed “Down with the Patriarchy!” and once demanded we “Believe all women!” is doing everything they can to discredit, demean, and destroy this 27-year-old woman… simply because they disagree with her politically.

She’s been too smart. Too good. Too effective.

And now they’re going to try to take her down by attacking her marriage.

Thank you for your consideration!