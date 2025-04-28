Gender War 2025: Boys Go Right, Girls Go WAY Left… and a New Theory Explains Why

Take your mind back, I don't know when

Some time when it always seemed to be just us and them

Girls that wore pink and boys that wore blue

Boys that always grew up better men than me and you — “Real Men” by Joe Jackson

Advertisement

Over the last few decades, we’ve all participated in one helluva social experiment: What happens when we eliminate the old gender norms and replace ‘em with… well, not really much of anything.

“Male” and “female” went from something so painfully specific that even a kindergartner could explain it:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

To something so arbitrary that it utterly defied conventional definitions. “‘Tis one of the great mysteries of the universe, Young Grasshopper. Nobody knows for sure.”

It got to the point where virtue-signaling liberals couldn’t even define what a woman is anymore.

That’s a weird environment for a kid to grow up in, y’know?

What's a man now? What's a man mean?

Is he rough or is he rugged? Is he cultural and clean?

Now it's all changed, it's got to change more

'Cause we think it's getting better but nobody's really sure — “Real Men” by Joe Jackson

One of the unexpected consequences of this social experiment was a political realignment: Boys went right, girls went left.

Marginally to the right — and REALLY far to the left.

It’s been a yuuuge net-winner for Republicans, because young people — men and women — had always flocked to the left side of the spectrum. At least, that was the old model: When you’re young and naïve, you’re an optimistic, wide-eyed liberal, but after the “real world” smacks you around for 20 years, you wise up and become a conservative.

Advertisement

The quote’s origins are unclear, but the idea goes back to John Adams: “If a man is not a liberal when he is 20, he has no heart; if he is not a conservative when he is 40, he has no head.”

That’s all changed.

NBC News just released a remarkable story: “Young men and women are taking the ‘gender gap’ to staggering new levels.”

Trump’s approval rating has a 7-point gender gap among seniors. It grows to a 13-point gap for people in the 45 to 64 bracket and shrinks to nine points for folks 30 to 44.

But for Americans between 18 and 29, it’s a 21-point gap!

It’s freaked the holy hell out of the Democrats. Party leaders are blaming the gap for Trump’s return to the White House — and pleading to the heavens for the emergence of a “liberal Joe Rogan” whose milkshake would bring all those wayward boys back to the yard.

In retrospect, the male migration to the GOP should’ve been anticipated: One of the fundamental laws of our universe is, “Nature abhors a vacuum.”

It’s true in physics, but it’s even more true in politics. Whenever and wherever there’s a vacancy, eventually something will come and fill it.

So the Democrats scrapped the traditional gender roles. They told young men that masculinity was somehow “toxic” and evil — and it’s sexist and transphobic when a boy refuses to date a “girl” with a penis.

All boys, they explained, were the unwitting beneficiaries of the evil Patriarchy. Thus, they were all exploiters, usurpers, oppressors, and potential rapists. This was the era of “Believe Women!” and #MeToo, when male-bashing was celebrated and encouraged by the far Left.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a generation of boys looked around: It didn’t feel like they were oppressing anyone. The way they saw it, women were doing way better in school and were significantly more likely to go to college. Men were dying earlier, were going to jail at much higher numbers… and y’know, a lot of dudes really didn’t want to date someone with a penis. (Sorry, but it’s true.)

Time to get scared, time to change plans

Don't know how to treat a lady, don't know how to be a man

Time to admit what you call defeat

'Cause there's women running past you now and you just drag your feet — “Real Men” by Joe Jackson

From the perspective of the Democratic Party, this male migration is a frightening omen because those who have the youth have the future. They need an influx of young people to offset the loss of older people. Otherwise, they’ll be doubly-screwed 50 years from now, when the Zoomers are the new Boomers.

And it’s also true that the GOP deserves credit for welcoming so many young men into the party. It was a hell of an accomplishment! Political realignments are rare; they’ll happen maybe once every other generation. Winning the young male vote will go down in history as one of the crowning legacies of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

But there’s something very strange going on with young women: They’re becoming increasingly radicalized, bitter, anti-American, and monolithic.

Advertisement

From the NBC News article:

The split between men and women is one of the starkest divisions in American politics right now — and that divide is deepest in Gen Z, which is taking the traditional gender gap in American politics and stretching it even further.

In large part, the driver is Gen Z women, who are more likely to identify as Democrats and take the liberal position in questions across the poll when compared to other generations or the U.S. population as a whole. And the effects of that dramatic split could define American politics for decades if it continues.

Turns out, there’s also a “patriotism gap.” Gen Z women are moving more to the left than Gen Z men are moving to the right, and it’s gotten so extreme that it’s morphed into anti-Americanism:

Around a third of young men (37%) say they are “extremely proud” to be an American — double the share of young women who say the same. And a higher share of young women (22%) say they are “not at all” proud to be an American, compared to 13% of young men. By comparison, majorities of both men and women over 65 say they are extremely proud to be Americans.

Nature abhors a vacuum. Eventually, something will come and fill it. Poring through NBC’s poll, an answer finally emerges: Young men filled the vacuum with YouTube; young women filled it with TikTok.

Twice as many women under 30 say they consider TikTok their favorite source of news and information compared to young men, while young men are twice as likely to call YouTube their favorite source of news and information compared to young women, the poll shows.

Advertisement

That’s probably not coincidental, folks.

Look, I get the free speech argument. If you’re a free speech absolutist and don’t want the government interfering with what you can see and read, I understand where you’re coming from. But if you view social media platforms as a “balancing act” between competing interests, you should be aware that TikTok is pushing audiences to far-left positions and anti-American beliefs.

Perhaps it would be a worthwhile social experiment to see what would happen if we banned TikTok and “encouraged” young women to seek their news elsewhere?

If there's war between the sexes then there'll be no people left — “Real Men” by Joe Jackson

Food for thought.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!