Here's What the Democrats Don’t Want You to Know About the Trump Economy

To hear the Democrats say it, the country is in chaos, the economy is collapsing, and it’s all Trump’s fault. But nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, the Trump administration marked its first 100 days with impressive economic achievements, as Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent detailed in Tuesday's briefing.

Leavitt revealed strong job growth numbers, announcing, "345,000 jobs have already been added since the start of President Trump's term. Last month's jobs report saw nearly 100,000 more jobs than economists predicted."

"It was the fourth highest month for private payroll growth in the past two years,” she continued. “9,000 manufacturing jobs have been added to the economy already! This is a sharp contrast to the 6,000 manufacturing jobs that were lost each month in the final two years of the Biden administration."

The inflation picture has also improved dramatically. The latest report showed the first consumer price decline since the COVID pandemic, driven by decreasing energy prices and real wage growth. Current inflation sits at 2.4%, significantly lower than the previous administration's peak of nine percent.

Investment figures are equally impressive. The administration has secured $5.2 trillion in domestic and foreign investments since January. Major players like Apple, NVIDIA, Softbank, Oracle, and OpenAI are leading the charge. Notable among these is a historic $500 billion artificial intelligence infrastructure project involving Softbank, Oracle, and OpenAI.

Private sector investments in the U.S. have topped $1.8 trillion, with major contributions from the pharmaceutical and energy industries. Hyundai alone has pledged $21 billion, projected to create around 100,000 jobs. Since President Donald Trump took office, foreign investments have surged past $3.3 trillion—over half the total—driven by countries like the UAE, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and India.

Bessent outlined new initiatives to boost domestic manufacturing, announcing full cost expensing for companies relocating factories to the U.S. "You can fully expense the equipment and the building," he explained, adding that this would be coupled with "deregulation, cheap energy, and regulatory certainty."

The administration also revealed plans to use tariff revenue to reduce income taxes. Specific proposals include eliminating income tax on tips, Social Security, and overtime pay, plus restoring auto loan interest deductibility for American-made vehicles.

These measures represent a significant shift in economic policy—one that is very much needed to get this country back on track after the Biden years. This policy shift emphasizes domestic manufacturing, job creation, and strategic use of tariffs to benefit American workers, something presidents on both sides of the aisle have been talking about for years but never followed through on. The administration's approach appears to be yielding positive results across multiple economic indicators, setting a strong foundation for continued growth.

Looking ahead, the White House expects these initiatives to drive further job creation and economic expansion, particularly through major infrastructure and technology investments. The combination of manufacturing incentives, tariff policies, and tax reforms signals a comprehensive strategy to strengthen America's economic position.

Despite the doom and gloom that the Democrats are trying to sell, for American workers and businesses, these first 100 days suggest a promising trajectory, with concrete policies aimed at making America great again.

