Who 'Rode' Muhammad—and Why?

Raymond Ibrahim | 2:26 PM on April 29, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

In the following video, I discuss arguably the most scandalous hadith concerning Muhammad (viewer discretion advised) and why it matters.


Related: Video: Islam Unveiled: Exposing the Secrets of History

Advertisement

Editor's note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Read more by Raymond Ibrahim
Category: COLUMNS
Tags: ISLAM

Recommended

Here's What the Democrats Don’t Want You to Know About the Trump Economy Matt Margolis
Thanks, Amazon — Tariff Transparency Might Backfire Bigly Stephen Green
Woke DOJ Lawyers Self-Deport After Being Told They Have to Protect Religious Liberties Victoria Taft
Free Bill Belichick Sarah Anderson
The Morning Briefing: Fat, Drunk, and Governor of Illinois Is No Way to Go Through Life, Son Stephen Kruiser
Protester Confronts Vivek at a County GOP Event. What Happened Next Was... Unexpected. Paula Bolyard

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
There's an Active Volcano in Costa Rica. Visit Anyway.
Impeachment Has Lost All Meaning Thanks to the Dems
The Pope, the Ecumenical Patriarch, and a Lost Opportunity
Advertisement