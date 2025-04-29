Who 'Rode' Muhammad—and Why?

In the following video, I discuss arguably the most scandalous hadith concerning Muhammad (viewer discretion advised) and why it matters.
Related: Video: Islam Unveiled: Exposing the Secrets of History
Editor's note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.
Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member