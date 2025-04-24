Video: Islam Unveiled: Exposing the Secrets of History

Raymond Ibrahim | 10:12 AM on April 24, 2025
Raymond Ibrahim

Generations of academic malfeasance and Hollywood propaganda have produced so much FAKE HISTORY concerning the relationship between Islam and the West, and all in order to demonize the latter and whitewash the former. 

Advertisement

Related: Video: Is Donald Trump the New DEFENDER of Christianity?

As such, I offer a corrective — including a century-by-century breakdown of Islam's long and troubled past as well as its major doctrinal differences — in this very comprehensive interview conducted by podcaster Apollo the Original:

Raymond Ibrahim

Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is the author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). For media inquiries, please contact communications@pjmedia.com

Read more by Raymond Ibrahim
Category: COLUMNS
Tags: HISTORY ISLAM ISLAMIC JIHAD

Recommended

New Evidence Against Kilmar Abrego Garcia Drops... And It’s Bad Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Trans Hill Is the One Dems Want to Die On, So Let's Help Them Stephen Kruiser
David Hogg’s Implosion at the DNC Is Totally Underway Matt Margolis
Michelle Proves Again That the Obamas Are Totally Hiding Something Matt Margolis
It's Amazing What a Little White House Browbeating of Schools Will Do to Address Antisemitism Rick Moran
Jon Ossoff Voted for Military Pay Raises — Then Voted Against Funding Them Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Here's the Perfect Solution for Sending Joe Biden's Hordes of Illegal Voters Back Home
GREENLIT: ‘Sun-Dimming’ Aerosol Injections Into Atmosphere for Climate Change
Are America-Hating Leftists Finally Following Through on Their Threats to Leave?
Advertisement