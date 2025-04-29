NASA Celebrates 100 Days of the Trump Administration

The big news this week is that today is the 100th day of the second Trump administration, and NASA is getting in on the celebrations of what President Donald Trump and his administration have achieved. The agency issued an extensive press release trumpeting the great things that the U.S. is doing in space.

Advertisement

“We will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars,” the president stated in his inaugural address. Under the Trump administration, NASA says it’s committed to innovation and an America-first space policy.

“In just 100 days, under the bold leadership of President Trump and acting Administrator Janet Petro, NASA has continued to further American innovation in space,” Bethany Stevens, NASA press secretary, announced.

Stevens added, “Here at NASA, we’re putting the America First agenda into play amongst the stars, ensuring the United States wins the space race at this critical juncture in time.”

Of course, the biggest NASA story so far this year was bringing Crew-9 safely home, including astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. The Biden administration had left the duo on the International Space Station (ISS) and refused to allow Elon Musk and SpaceX to rescue them after Boeing’s Starliner capsule failed.

Related: Stranded Astronauts Return to Earth

Crew-10 is currently aboard the ISS, and Crew-11 is slated to launch this summer. On both missions, America is leading, and our international partners are joining in.

Advertisement

NASA is also highlighting milestones involving older and younger astronauts. Don Pettit, NASA’s oldest active astronaut and the third-oldest person to reach orbit, returned to Earth on Easter Sunday, which happened to also be his 70th birthday. Additionally, NASA will launch astronaut Chris Williams for his first mission in November, which “underscores the pipeline of American talent ready to explore space and expand our presence beyond Earth.”

The agency is also working hard to prepare for the Artemis missions to the Moon and Mars. ISS missions are helping study ways to keep astronauts safe and healthy on long-duration flights, and private space partners are helping develop systems that NASA will use during Artemis missions. NASA is also partnering with the Department of Defense to develop recovery plans for the end of these missions. Additionally, the agency is assembling the components for Artemis II.

NASA is putting America first as well, including awarding contracts to U.S. companies, which will bring manufacturing jobs. The agency is assisting with improving air traffic control and new technologies designed to reduce flight delays. It’s also pioneering space traffic control systems.

Some of NASA’s projects include future transportation options, as well as new technologies that could help first responders fight wildfires more effectively. NASA technology could employ drones and other aircraft to help firefighters navigate low-visibility conditions.

Advertisement

“In response to severe weather that impacted more than 10 states earlier this month, the NASA Disasters Response Coordination System activated to support national partners,” the press release also announced. “NASA worked closely with the National Weather Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency serving the central and southeastern U.S. to provide satellite data and expertise that help communities better prepare, respond, and recover.”

All of this is just the tip of the iceberg in the vast press release that NASA sent out. It’s all exciting and innovative — just what space exploration was meant to be.

You can help us in our mission to tell the truth without fear (and with a healthy measure of fun) by becoming a VIP member. What does a VIP membership mean for you? It’s like being part of the cool kids’ club, with access to the comments section, exclusive articles, podcasts, and an ad-free experience at your fingertips.

VIP membership is a great value all its own, but you can use the code FIGHT to get a 60% discount. There’s never been a better time — and a better opportunity — to stand up for the truth.