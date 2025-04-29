Trump’s Department of Education Investigates Chicago Schools’ Racist Policies

Donald Trump’s Department of Education announced a new investigation Tuesday into allegations that Chicago public schools continue to discriminate against students based on their skin color.

The Department of Education press release explained that Chicago Public Schools (CPS) likely has violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act (1964) with its “Black Students Success Plan.” The continuing racism of CPS was exposed thanks to a complaint filed by Parents Defending Education (which now goes by Defending Education) with the department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR), and the illegal and un-American policy is now under scrutiny.

Hopefully, federal funding available to CPS will be cut off if the investigation confirms Defending Education’s allegations.

Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor slammed CPS for its poor academics and extreme wokeness: “Chicago Public Schools have a record of academic failure, leaving students from all backgrounds and races struggling and ill-prepared to meet the challenges and enjoy the rewards of contemporary American life.”

In fact, in 55 of Democrat-run Chicago’s public schools, reportedly not a single student met their math and reading grade level expectations during the 2021-2022 school year. That trend continued into 2023.

Trainor specifically called out CPS’s discriminatory non-solution: “Rather than address its record honestly, CPS seeks to allocate additional resources to favored students on the basis of race. The Trump-McMahon Department of Education will not allow federal funds, provided for the benefit of all students, to be used in this pernicious and unlawful manner.”

He concluded by warning, “To CPS, I say this: Every American student deserves access to a quality education, and the Trump Administration will fight tirelessly to uphold that ideal and ensure all students are treated equally under law.”

Remember @DefendingEd's complaint on Chicago Public Schools' race-based programming? Now the Dept. of Ed is investigating.



CPS is failing all students, yet still chooses to divide resources by skin color. That’s not justice, it’s unconstitutional.



Defending Education Founder and President Nicki Neily celebrated the Department of Education’s new investigation, spurred by her organization’s complaint: “The evidence clearly shows that CPS is failing at its basic task of educating all students – yet rather than addressing this problem, district leaders chose to create a racial spoils system, doling out programming to some at the expense of the many. Discrimination of any kind is wrong, and for Chicago Public Schools to provide resources to some students and not others on the basis of skin color is both immoral and unconstitutional.”

The Department of Education press release quoted a separate statement from Neily: “Amid abysmal proficiency rates, discipline crises, and a nearly $10 billion budget deficit, district leaders made a conscious decision to allocate finite resources to some students and not others … The education provided by CPS enabled my family to rebuild their lives after leaving the internment camps in California during WWII – which is why I find it particularly lamentable that the system now encourages treating students differently on the basis of race.”

There’s no racist like a woke Democrat “educator.”

