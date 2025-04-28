L.A. Drops Charges for Hamas Rioters, Charges 2 Jews Instead

Los Angeles will not be criminally charging 300 pro-Hamas UCLA and USC campus rioters, but the city will be criminally charging two Jews who had the temerity to fight back against the genocidal neo-Nazis. Adolf Hitler would be so proud.

Advertisement

In Los Angeles, apparently, there’s absolutely no issue with calling for the genocide of Jews, attacking Jews, or enthusiastically cheering on murderous Islamic terrorists. But it is a problem if you as a Jew try to defend yourself and give the jihad-lovers a taste of their own medicine. It is deeply disturbing that such a situation could be happening in America and that Democrat politicians, leftist universities, and woke media are normalizing and even praising violent Jew-hatred.

Hopefully the Trump administration will be investigating what appears to be a serious civil rights violation, and what is certainly a political and institutional seal of approval on violent antisemitism. This is not justice, this is partisan weaponization of justice.

For Our VIPs: Self-Satire and Santa: WIRED Moans That Christmas Depends on Cheap Chinese Goods

Only three of the pro-Hamas rioters are being referred for informal prosecutorial proceedings. “After careful consideration, we are filing criminal charges against two individuals and sending three others to City Attorney Hearings,” blathered Hydee Feldstein Soto, Los Angeles city attorney, according to Daniel Greenfield at JihadWatch. “I want to thank the attorneys in my Criminal Branch for their dedication to the rule of law and their commitment to objectively evaluating the evidence and referrals received on each of these matters.” Apparently attacking Jews purely for their religion is part of the rule of law. Who knew?

Advertisement

“The only two people charged are the Jewish targets of the pro-Hamas mobs,” Greenfield emphasized. Don’t they know they’re just supposed to be doormats for terrorist-loving radicals?!?!

The vast majority of pro-Hamas perpetrators have their cases dropped. [Hamas-linked] CAIR is cheering the move which should tell you everything. Three, including a fellow named ‘Ali Abuamouneh’ are being routed to ‘diversion’ hearings. Only Edan On and Matthew Katz, Jewish community members who fought back against the Hamas mobs, are being charged… Giving nearly every pro-Hamas arrestee a pass and charging only Jewish community members demonstrates many things, systemic prejudice, a weaponized justice system and radicals protecting their own… the one thing it does not demonstrate is “objectivity” and “dedication to the rule of law”. But leftists and Islamists led a campaign to intimidate Hydee Feldstein Soto and they got their way.

Ironically, Soto told Ballotpedia she had “zero tolerance for hate crimes.” Except when they’re committed against her fellow Jews, apparently.

Advertisement

Read Also: Trump: Biden Auto Pen Operators Should Be ‘in Jail,’ ActBlue Is Corrupt

Greenfield also argues for the necessity of a Justice Department investigation into this shocking subversion of justice, with potential pardons for Katz and On.

The Democrat Party, the party of the KKK and Jim Crow, continues its campaign of prejudice, violence, and hatred.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!