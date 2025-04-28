Trump: Biden Auto Pen Operators Should Be ‘in Jail,’ ActBlue Is Corrupt

President Donald Trump is right — the Democrats who operated Joe Biden‘s auto pen without the senile ex-Meanderer-in-Chief’s knowledge should be in jail. And ActBlue appears to be a swamp of Democrat financial corruption.

Just the News Editor-in-Chief John Solomon detailed new evidence indicating that Democrats are using ActBlue to funnel foreign money, including from China and Iran, into America’s elections. Trump, who already signed a memorandum regarding ActBlue, addressed the burgeoning scandal Sunday, urging an investigation into the platform and also referring back to the Biden administration scandal of countless Autopen signatures apparently without Biden’s knowledge. Those who signed in the president’s name should be in jail, Trump insisted. And I say “Amen” to that.

ACTBLUE WASN’T USING PRECAUTIONS IN ONLINE DONATIONS - MAKING A WAY FOR A FOREIGN POWER TO ROUTE MONEY INTO THE ELECTIONS. - @jsolomonReports explains what they have uncovered and whether foreign groups funded our elections. “This is becoming a very big scandal!”@ericbolling pic.twitter.com/CYMkjk3Wkv — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 24, 2025

The president posted on Truth Social, “Hopefully ACTBLUE, the Democrats' ILLEGAL SCAM used to raise money, including from not allowed ‘foreign contributions,’ is being looked at by authorities.”

Trump argued that Democrats have brought such domestic unpopularity on themselves that, perforce, they have turned to Communists and jihadis overseas. “The Dems only know how to win by CHEATING, something which they do better than any group or party in history.” That is true — Democrats have been cheating flagrantly in elections for well over 100 years.

“But now, with their terrible policies and candidates, and with people like Crooked Adam Schiff, who demanded a full Pardon from Sleepy Joe, leading the way, it is almost impossible to reach their money goals,” Trump continued. “The USA is wise to these scoundrels and crooks. Also, why did the Auto Pen give [Sen. Adam] Schiff a Pardon? Biden knew nothing about it. Who operated the Auto Pen?”

Trump ended emphatically, “That is the biggest question being asked in D.C. They almost destroyed our Country. They should all be in jail!!!”

On April 24, Trump signed a memorandum about ActBlue, according to the White House:

The Memorandum directs the Attorney General to investigate and take appropriate action concerning allegations regarding the use of online fundraising platforms to make “straw” or “dummy” contributions and to make foreign contributions to U.S. political candidates and committees, all of which break the law. Specifically, the Memorandum notes that a congressional investigation revealed significant fraud schemes using ActBlue and, over a 30-day period during the 2024 election cycle, hundreds of ActBlue donations from foreign IP addresses using prepaid cards, despite it being illegal for foreign nationals to contribute to U.S. elections. It instructs the Attorney General to report the results of the investigation to the President, through the Counsel to the President.

It’s time to uncover the truth about this cesspool of Democrat corruption.

