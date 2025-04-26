Representative Demands Congressional Action on Rogue Judges

One congressman is calling attention to the fact that leftist, activist judges are rushing us to a “constitutional crisis” by constantly blocking lawful presidential orders.

It would be wonderful to see some impeachments, which have indeed been used before in our history against rogue judges, including Supreme Court Justice Samuel Chase. Otherwise, we have rule by a thousand gavels, not rule by elected officials We the People choose. Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) told Breitbart News Daily that Congress must put “out of control jurists back into the place where they understand that we are three co-equal branches of government, and they have just gotten completely out of control and politicized.” The judiciary cannot be allowed to dominate the executive branch.

Asked about definite plans, Van Orden somewhat vaguely said he was “spitballing about this with some of my buddies,” adding, “And I’m not going to make our plans known until we have them solidified, but there are some mechanisms that I think need to be put into place here, and we’re going to have to work with the executive branch very closely, and both of us are just saying, ‘Look, you’re out of control.’” There need to be consequences for lawless weaponization of the judiciary against Donald Trump and therefore, against the agenda we voted for in 2024.

This is Lawfare of the highest order.



These “judges” are trying to disenfranchise 77,000,000 Americans including 1,700,000 Wisconsinites who voted to give @POTUS 4 years to govern. https://t.co/32LpIrMnXy — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) April 25, 2025

As Van Orden said, “I don’t use those words lightly, but when one branch that is not elected is trying to subvert the will of the branch — in this case, branches that were elected — that’s an issue, because the people voted for Donald Trump knowing that he would be doing all of these things.”

He emphasized, “Seventy-seven million Americans voted for Donald Trump knowing that he’s going to do these actions, and then the judicial branch doesn’t like those actions, and so they put injunctions on. That’s not how the Constitution was designed.”

Just this week, judges (carefully shopped by Democrats) have ruled Trump may not:



-Deport illegal alien gang members

-Require voters to prove they're citizens

-Defund sanctuary cities that violate federal law



The plan is obvious: Run out the clock on the Trump presidency. pic.twitter.com/MFuGXIMtCV — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 25, 2025

The Democrats always play hardball in violating the law. Can’t Republicans play hardball upholding the law?

Van Orden tried to excuse his colleagues, “But we don’t have constitutional authority to enforce things. That’s why people get so frustrated with Congress. We can investigate and investigate and investigate well, and you got someone else has to pick it up in the executive branch. But we are rapidly closing in on a very serious constitutional crisis here.” And Congress does have the power of impeachment.

