TDS on Steroids: Canada Elects a Prime Minister to Spite Trump

You think American leftists have Trump Derangement Syndrome? They’ve got nothing on Canadians, who just chose to remain on the path of national decline and self-destruction that they’ve been on for the last ten years, just to spite Donald Trump. In order to demonstrate their nationalism, Canada just chose a socialist internationalist as prime minister. Yes, it’s that crazy, and worse.

Advertisement

The Liberal Party’s Mark Carney, who succeeded the disastrous eternal boy Justin Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister on March 14, was elected in his own right in Canada’s Monday election. It was an outcome that would have seemed inconceivable as recently as December, when the Conservative Party held a comfortable lead in the polls. A Conservative victory seemed so certain that numerous pundits were talking about not if, but when Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre became prime minister. After ten years of Trudeau’s far-left misrule, a Conservative victory seemed inevitable.

Then, however, came the Nov. 29, 2024, meeting at Mar-a-Lago between Trump and Trudeau. Trump told Trudeau that “Canada has failed the U.S. border by allowing large amounts of drugs and people across the border, including illegal immigrants from over 70 different countries,” and warned him that “if Canada cannot fix the border issues and trade deficit, he will levy a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods on day one when he returns to office.”

In response, Trudeau complained that Trump couldn’t impose such a tariff “because it would kill the Canadian economy completely.” Trump responded by asking Trudeau, “So your country can't survive unless it's ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion?” Driving his point home, Trump “suggested to Trudeau that Canada become the 51st state, which caused the prime minister and others to laugh nervously.”

Advertisement

After that, Trump delighted in calling the Canadian prime minister “Governor Trudeau” and repeated his declaration several times that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state. This led to a frenzy of outrage in Canada. After Trudeau finally departed from the scene, both Carney and Poilievre denounced Trump for his trolling and stood up stoutly for Canada’s wounded national pride.

Paradoxically, however, because Poilievre is a Conservative whose program lines up more closely with Trump’s on most issues than does that of the Liberals, Carney was able to take better advantage of the anti-Trump outrage and erase the Conservative lead in the polls. And so Canadians have struck back against Trump by giving the Liberals a majority and ensuring that Carney will remain prime minister. Yet Poilievre is the actual Canadian nationalist, while Carney is yet another World Economic Forum-linked socialist internationalist who will continue the hollowing-out of Canada that Justin Trudeau pursued with almost as much vigor as he brought to Taylor Swift concerts. Trump even repudiated Poilievre and said he would prefer to work with Carney, whereupon Canadians, to spite Trump, voted for the Liberals and ensured that Trump would get to work with Carney. Got it?

Advertisement

Over the last few years, the Liberals have inundated Canada with migrants at an even greater rate than Old Joe Biden brought them into the United States. Now that will continue. Canadian industries, like American ones, have been largely outsourced to other countries, resulting in the immediate sugar high of lower prices for Canadians, but leading also to Canada’s steady economic decline, just as has happened in the States as well. Now that will continue also.

Related: Caught on Open Mic, Trudeau Reveals What Trump Really Thinks About That 51st State Thing

David Lametti, a former Liberal Justice Minister, was exultant, saying, "We were dead and buried in December. Now we are going to form a government. We have turned this around, thanks to Mark." Yeah, but Lametti and his colleagues will likely find out soon enough that this victory will be something they’d prefer to forget, rather than celebrate. Canadians will soon discover that in voting for Carney out of sheer spite, they have won a pyrrhic victory. Canada will continue to circle the drain instead of coming up with some viable way to live without that $100 billion from the U.S. that had Trudeau at the point of tears at the prospect of losing it.

Advertisement

Carney crowed, "The Americans want to break us so they can own us. Those aren't just words. That's what's at risk." Sure it is. And so now the Chinese will own you. Bravo. Canada’s election on Monday is the most vivid object lesson of all, at least up to now, of the dangers of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Because of media-stoked rage at Donald Trump, Canadian voters have chosen the path of national suicide. Hey, congratulations, eh?