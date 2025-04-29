Over 100 Illegal Aliens Arrested in Underground Nightclub Raid in Colorado Springs

Over 100 illegal aliens were arrested during an overnight raid at an underground nightclub at a strip mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend.

The Gazette reported that the raid on April 27, led by the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Rocky Mountain Division, bagged 200 clubgoers, including 114 illegal aliens.

Authorities stated that members of two notorious Latin American gangs, Tren de Aragua (TdA) and MS-13, were arrested at the venue, according to Fox News,

Attorney General Pamela Bondi posted on X that two people had been arrested on outstanding warrants during the raid and proudly boasted that "Trump’s directive to make America safe again is achieving results!”

The DEA's Rocky Mountain Field Division announced their presence prior to the operation on X stating, “200 people were inside – at least 114 in the US illegally. In addition, more than a dozen active duty military were patrons or security guards."

The local DEA division gave credit to local and federal law enforcement for their critical assistance during the raid at the underground nightclub, with hundreds of agents across ten federal agencies participating.

Officers from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Service, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado Springs Police Department were all involved in the operation.

Another post on X by the DEA showed agents storming the club with one of them seen smashing a window, followed by a door popping open with clubgoers running out with their hands up in the air, as law enforcement came to apprehend them.

The DEA said it had discovered drugs, including "pink cocaine," as well as evidence of prostitution and multiple firearms at the scene.

“What was happening inside was significant drug trafficking, prostitution, crimes of violence,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan C. Pullen at a news conference.

"I think that everybody that goes into a nightclub at 3 o’clock in the morning knows what they’re getting into," Pullen told local media.

“We seized a number of guns in there. We had active-duty service members who were running security at the club and involved in some of these crimes," he added.

"Colorado Springs is waking up to a safer city this Sunday morning," Pullen continued.

Over a dozen active-duty U.S. military service members also were discovered at the illegal club, working at the illicit operation as security guards or as patrons, federal officials told Fox.

The illegals were taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Pullen, while the apprehended active-duty service members were handed over to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division told CNN that “as this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time" and that it was conducting a joint investigation with the DEA.

"The active duty servicemembers who were there will be dealt with by Army CID [Criminal Investigation Division]. They were on scene with us, and they are partners in this investigation," said Pullen.

The DEA Special Agent said that the illegal nightclub had been under surveillance by the DEA and partner agencies for “a number of months."

He said that authorities documented drug trafficking, prostitution, and the presence of members from the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and the Hells Angels, prior to the raid.

“I don’t have the information about whether those members were there tonight, but we’re still working through a lot of that, because we have so many people in custody,” Pullen stated.

The owner of the property, Mike Moon, told KRDO that he leased his property to a woman who said she was hosting private events in the building.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly told The Gazette that “Colorado without question has been a hub for illegal immigration due to the sanctuary policies of the city of Denver in conjunction with radical legislation (including this session) from the State Capitol affirming Colorado’s sanctuary status.”

"As the Sheriff of Douglas County I will do everything I can within Colorado law to support our federal partners. This, in turn, helps keep my community safe."

President Donald Trump posted on TruthSocial, “A big Raid last night on some of the worst people illegally in our Country — Drug Dealers, Murderers, and other Violent Criminals, of all shapes and sizes, and Judges don’t want to send them back to where they came from. If we don’t win this battle at the Supreme Court, our Country, as we know it, is FINISHED! It will be a Crime ridden MESS. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The president's mass deportation program hit a legal roadblock recently, when the Supreme Court earlier this month temporarily halted the use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegals deemed a threat to the public.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department has warned that it will investigate any local officials who do not assist federal authorities in enforcing immigration laws.

Last week, the DOJ arrested a Milwaukee County Circuit Judge for allegedly helping an illegal evade authorities, by hiding him in a non-public room of the courthouse during his arrest.

