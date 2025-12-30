NBA Legend Tells Trump It's Time for Mandatory Service

A legendary NBA player and Hall of Famer says the Trump administration should make military service mandatory, arguing that it would help Americans learn discipline and structure. A number of first-world countries around the globe already require compulsory service, including South Korea, Finland, and Sweden. While each nation mandates a different length of service, many believe the practice helps citizens become more responsible and gives them real skin in the game when it comes to involvement in the affairs of their homeland.

Dwight Howard, the towering 6'10" former NBA star, recently called on the president to consider mandatory military service for Americans, following the model used by many European nations. I strongly support our military and believe it remains the best in the world. However, forcing people to serve strikes me as a horrific idea. In my view, it waters down the armed forces by placing people in uniform who do not want to be there. The policy could also put the lives of soldiers who willingly signed up to serve in danger—especially when you consider the current condition of young people in society today.

“I honestly feel like the president should make one year of service mandatory for everyone born in America,” Howard said in a post on X. “A lot of other countries do it. And I think it would help with discipline and structure.” Howard asked his followers for their thoughts on the idea and responded to several comments he found interesting. One individual suggested that students could complete compulsory service during the summers while still in high school.

Howard later clarified that he believes everyone should serve at least one year in the military. Another follower proposed that Americans serve instead in “retail, serving, bartending,” or even answering phones. The NBA legend held firm, insisting that military service made more sense.

“I think military service would be better,” he replied. “Learn how to defend yourself. Shoot and handle guns properly. The bond and respect for each other would go up.” The idea of learning to handle firearms properly certainly raises an interesting point. Perhaps instead of full military service, mandatory gun training could prove beneficial. Simple courses covering the basics of firing and handling firearms would significantly reduce gun accidents. It could also lessen the irrational fear many liberals seem to have of guns, which might increase support for preserving the Second Amendment. At the very least, the idea deserves consideration.

After his NBA career ended, Howard took the opportunity to continue playing the sport he loves in Taiwan’s T1 League, where he once again rose to prominence. Notably, Taiwan also requires compulsory military service for males between the ages of 18 and 36. The training lasts 12 months. It is also worth noting that law enforcement runs in Howard’s family, as his father served as a state trooper in Georgia.

Around 80 countries worldwide currently enforce some form of mandatory service or conscription. Some nations also require women to serve, including Morocco, Sudan, Mozambique, North Korea, and Sweden.

