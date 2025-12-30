Revenge of the Witches in 2026: Kamala Harris, MTG, and Candace Owens

In Shakespeare’s Macbeth, the three witches — who were almost certainly based on the three Fates of Greek mythology — inspired murder, mayhem, and rebellion. They were Muses for wickedness.

As Wikipedia described the ladies:

The Three Witches represent evil, darkness, chaos, and conflict, while their role is as agents and witnesses. They appear to have a warped sense of morality, deeming seemingly terrible acts to be moral, kind or right… Their presence communicates treason and impending doom. During Shakespeare's day, witches were seen as worse than rebels, "the most notorious traitor and rebel that can be". They were not only political traitors, but spiritual traitors as well.

What worked so witchingly for the Bard works for us, too: Couldn’t ask for a better intro for today’s column!

Three women. Three merchants of mayhem.

Three different agendas for 2026.

And all three will be stirring the political pot, because they need chaos, conflict, and confusion to survive. It’s their livelihood; without it, they starve.

Most of the time, people (and/or witches) act in their own self-interest. If they think it’ll benefit them, they’ll do it. So, to predict their future, all we need to do is reverse-engineer their goals, strategies, and worldviews.

Which is why we already know what 2026 holds for Kamala Harris, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Candace Owens.

Kamala Harris

The woman who would be Queen King wants you to know that Donald Trump’s victory in 2024 wasn’t her fault. Quite literally, the ENTIRE reason she titled her book 107 Days was to remind voters that her runway was too short; the deck was unfairly stacked against her. (Despite, you know, receiving her party’s nomination on a silver platter without any caucuses, primaries, or rival candidates.)

Curses and drat: If only she had 108 or 109 days! Then, she surely would’ve mopped the floor with that no-good Trump. He wouldn’t have stood a chance!

Alas, 107 days just weren’t enough.

Harris still has her sights set on the White House, but the lineup of Donkeys is getting crowded: Fellow Californian Gavin Newsom has ascended; Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Ill.) is gobbling up headlines (and probably Cheetos); and AOC’s presence looms large.

Because of Newsom, Harris can’t play the California card. Because of AOC, she can’t play the woman card. Because of Pritzker, she can’t play the establishment card.

It leaves one card left to play: The black card — and I ain’t talking American Express.

About 17% of all Democratic voters are black. And in a crowded, multi-person primary, a built-in vote of 17% can carry a candidate far. (Especially in South Carolina, where Joe Biden locked down the 2020 nomination by winning 61% of the black vote.)

Of all the projected Democratic presidential candidates, there’s been a curious absence of black representation. Other than, say, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), the cupboard is bare. (And not to be unkind to Booker, but he somehow manages to be both black and completely colorless at the same time.)

Prediction: In 2026, Kamala Harris will rediscover her black identity, campaigning tirelessly for black candidates in black districts throughout the midterms. She’ll start using a strong black accent that puts Hillary Clinton’s to shame.

Because if she captures the black voting bloc, she knows she’ll be in the driver’s seat for the 2028 nomination.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

The soon-to-be ex-congresswoman wants you to know that she didn’t leave MAGA; MAGA left her. She’s still the same highly-principled conservative warrior, passionately fighting for America First principles.

And she’ll attack President Trump over and over again — on leftwing media outlets like The View, The New York Times, CNN, and more — until you believe her.

She brings to mind another quote: “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

Greene will begin 2026 by exiting Congress (conveniently enough, three days after her taxpayer-funded retirement benefits kick in). But we haven’t seen the last of her.

As long as she continues to attack Trump, she’ll continue to have value to the anti-Trump forces. That’s gonna be MTG’s new business model.

And making oodles of money has always been a priority.

From the Washington Times:

Since taking her seat in Congress in 2021, MTG hasn’t just been making headlines; she’s been making bank. Her net worth skyrocketed from a modest $700,000 when she took office to a cool $25 million in just a few short years, according to Quiver Quantitative. Not bad when your annual salary is $174,000. Perhaps the answer to her incredible surge in wealth lies in her uncanny, almost clairvoyant, knack for stock trading. Since joining the House, Ms. Greene has executed a staggering 450 stock trades. Her timing was particularly exquisite. Take, for instance, a curious shopping spree this past April. According to financial disclosures, Ms. Greene went on a veritable stock-buying binge, snapping up $32,000 to $480,000 worth of shares in major tech and logistics companies like Apple, Amazon, Nvidia and FedEx. These purchases were made just hours before her one-time staunch ally, President Trump, took to Truth Social to declare it was “a great time to buy,” a message that preceded a White House announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs, which spiked the markets.

Prediction: If MTG was motivated by the Almighty Dollar while in Congress — where she was, at least in theory, still accountable to her constituents — you better believe she’ll be pocketing as much moolah as possible while on the outside. (Traditionally, that’s when ex-congresspeople dramatically grow their wealth.)

Because she loves the limelight, Greene will try her hand at podcasting. Expect to see “The MTG Show” or something similar popping up on YouTube.

But her podcast probably won’t last very long, because she’s a lousy long-form communicator. Her voice is too flat and her face too Botoxed to convey emotions, and she’s never been a deep thinker. Instead, she comes across as droll, hysterical, and repetitive.

Greene will quickly realize that the only way she’s gonna get media attention is by attacking Trump, criticizing Israel, and bad-mouthing MAGA. Everything else will fall on deaf ears.

So that’s what she’ll do in 2026.

And as long as she doesn’t say something so bat-feces crazy that she’s un-hirable, we might even see her on CNN or MSNOW as one of their token “conservative commentators.” Either way, MTG’s 2026 will continue the way her 2025 ended: Waging war against Donald Trump, MAGA, Israel, and the Republican Party.

Candace Owens

She’s not a serious pundit or an investigating journalist; Owens — much like Tucker Carlson — is a political shock-jock. She is to political podcasts what Howard Stern was to AM radio.

And we’ve seen the Stern “business model” in action long enough to know what to expect.

Shock-jocks depend on surprises and escalation. When they fail to up the ante, their audience walks. Novelty is everything.

What shocked us the first time seldom shocks us the second time.

Which means Owens will be incentivized to double down on the craziness. Because if she goes backwards, she’ll lose her audience.

Remember: Her audience doesn’t tune in because they agree with her. They’re there for the exact same reason Howard Stern’s audience was there:

Ratings Expert: The average radio listener listens for 18 minutes. The average Howard Stern fan listens for — are you ready for this — an average of 1 hour and 20 minutes. Kenny “Pig Vomit” Rushton: How can that be? Ratings Expert: Answer most commonly given: I want to see what he’ll say next. Kenny “Pig Vomit” Rushton: All right. Okay, fine, but what about the people who hate Stern? Ratings Expert: Good point. The average Stern hater listens for an average of two-and-a-half hours a day. Kenny “Pig Vomit” Rushton: Look, but if they hate him, why do they listen? Ratings Expert: Most common answer: I want to see what he’ll say next.

But escalation alone isn’t enough.

Sure, Howard Stern is still limping by on SiriusXM, but almost all the shock-jocks of his era were eventually banished from the airwaves. They kept raising the ante and escalating their shenanigans ‘til they crossed a line that shouldn’t be crossed.

It happened to the Greaseman. It happened to Opie and Anthony. It happened to Bubba the Love Sponge.

And eventually, it’ll happen to Candace Owens, because there’s no other direction for her to go.

Interestingly, the historic King Macbeth was deposed when Scottish rebels were assisted by another European power, the English. Owens’ undoing may come at the hands of the French.

In 2026, the Macron’s lawsuit against Owens should enter the deposition phase. That means, Owens will be legally required to answer very specific questions about her statements, beliefs, finances, and business model — and the same law firm that won a record-setting $787.5 million settlement from Fox News will be asking all the questions.

I couldn’t imagine a more humiliating downfall for an “America First” podcaster: losing to the French!

Prediction: In 2026, Candace Owens will double down on her conspiratorial gobbledygook, escalating her attacks on Jews, and trying to retain her audience by upping her insanity:

No matter how hard the GOP tries to make “radical Islam” happen, the base doesn’t care about it.



We are way more concerned about Israel.



You can deny reality and scream about Tucker, but the party can no longer be governed by those who refuse to acknowledge the Zionist… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 27, 2025

But the same PR strategy that works on-air for political shock-jocks would be disastrous in a deposition. Here, Candace won’t be the one “just asking questions” — it’ll be a highly-trained lawyer who’s out for blood, knows the law, and is eyeing a multimillion-dollar payday.

Most likely outcome: Candace Owens will overestimate her intelligence, try to spar with the lawyer, get raked over the coals — and then pay through the nose.

And she’ll spend the rest of 2026 panhandling listeners for donations, posing as a “martyr” for free speech.

Happy Holidays!