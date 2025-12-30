Another Heartbreaking Tragedy Strikes the NASCAR World

On Sunday evening, a fire broke out at a home in Gaston County, N.C., about 30 miles northwest of Charlotte. Word spread fast on social media that the home belonged to NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, and that one person had died in the fire while another was injured.

We now know that it was Hamlin's parents' home, and sadly, the person who died was Hamlin's 75-year-old father, Dennis. Hamlin's mother, 69-year-old Mary Lou, was also critically injured.

The fire broke out around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say that both of Hamlin's parents managed to make it outside but suffered "catastrophic injuries." Mr. Hamlin died at the hospital, while Mrs. Hamlin is still being treated at a hospital in Winston-Salem.

Officials also say that it took two hours to put the fire out due to lack of water resources in the area. The 3,700-square-foot home was apparently located in a remote area without fire hydrants. Up to 15 fire departments responded to the blaze.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, about 45% of the house was engulfed in flames. They called the home a "total loss," but said that many items inside, including cars and racing memorabilia, remain unharmed.

In an interview in October, Hamlin said of his father, "He’s a big hype guy and I sat in his garage and talked with him, he’s got all my old memorabilia and it’s just good to reminisce. He’s a reminiscent guy and right now I am just cherishing those hours that I have with them each week."

He also mentioned that his father was "dying" after "battling a serious illness." He told the Associated Press, "I know for a fact this is my last chance for my dad to see it. I don’t want him going and never getting to see the moment."

The "it" he was referring to was winning a NASCAR championship, something Hamlin has never done despite his prolific career. He's often considered the greatest driver who has never won the cup, which meant that going into this year's race, a lot of people were rooting for him, but especially his parents. "I’d give everything I have, every car in this garage, the house, whatever, if I could make that happen," his father said during an appearance on the Netflix series NASCAR: Full Speed.

Sadly, Dennis was too sick to travel to the Phoenix Raceway, and despite 208 laps from pole position, Hamlin came in sixth. He was quite emotional afterward, telling reporters that he was "numb" and "in shock."

Earlier this year, Hamlin also talked about how much his parents sacrificed so that he could get to the point where he is today. He said his father "went broke," taking out numerous mortgages on his home and maxing out several credit cards so that his son could follow his NASCAR dreams.

After Hamlin won a race at Las Vegas in September, he said he couldn't wait to get home and hug his father and celebrate with him in person. "He was just so happy and he always tells me I’m the best, no matter if I win or not, he always says I’m the best," he said of his father.

Hamlin has not released a statement about the fire or his father's death. It's also not clear what his mother's condition is at this time.

This tragedy comes less than two weeks after NASCAR star Greg Biffle and his wife and two children died in a plane crash in North Carolina.

