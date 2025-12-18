[UPDATED] Plane Belonging to NASCAR Star Crashes in North Carolina

Updated, 2:12 p.m. Eastern: Sources are confirming that Biffle and his family were on the plane.

It is with a heavy heart I share the news that it has been confirmed that Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina Biffle, his 14-year-old daughter Emma, and his 5-year-old son Ryder, have passed on from this earth and into the glory of God. pic.twitter.com/HHTcH2XXLH — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 18, 2025

Original Story:

On Thursday morning, a Cessna C550 business jet crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. The airport is located about 45 minutes north of Charlotte. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. and prompted a massive emergency response.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities have confirmed that the crash resulted in multiple fatalities, though it's not clear how many, who may have been on board, or if that involves anyone who was on the ground at the time.

🚨#BREAKING: The plane that has crashed in North Carolina is confirmed to be owned by Greg Biffle.



Greg is the NASCAR driver and hero who flew hundreds of rescue missions in Western North Carolina in his helicopter after Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/Wyq7pVLwaS — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 18, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: A private jet reportedly owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle has CRASHED in Statesville, North Carolina, resulting in "MULTIPLE" fatalities



A massive emergency response is underway and roads in the area are entirely blocked.



Reports of fatalities. Absolutely… pic.twitter.com/RfuJ5uTuF1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 18, 2025

Unfortunately, we do know that the plane was registered to NASCAR star Greg Biffle. There ae some reports that Biffle, his wife, and their children were on board, but we can't yet confirm that information at this time.

Biffle isn't just known for NASCAR. He's also a pilot, and last year, he helped rescue numerous people from the devastation of Hurricane Helen in Western North Carolina using his own private helicopter. For so many in the region, he's a true hero.

This is a developing story...

