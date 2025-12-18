[UPDATED] Plane Belonging to NASCAR Star Crashes in North Carolina

Sarah Anderson | 1:17 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Updated, 2:12 p.m. Eastern: Sources are confirming that Biffle and his family were on the plane.

Original Story:

On Thursday morning, a Cessna C550 business jet crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. The airport is located about 45 minutes north of Charlotte. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. and prompted a massive emergency response. 

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities have confirmed that the crash resulted in multiple fatalities, though it's not clear how many, who may have been on board, or if that involves anyone who was on the ground at the time.   

Unfortunately, we do know that the plane was registered to NASCAR star Greg Biffle. There ae some reports that Biffle, his wife, and their children were on board, but we can't yet confirm that information at this time. 

Biffle isn't just known for NASCAR. He's also a pilot, and last year, he helped rescue numerous people from the devastation of Hurricane Helen in Western North Carolina using his own private helicopter. For so many in the region, he's a true hero. 

This is a developing story... 

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist.  

