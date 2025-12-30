BREAKING: HHS Halts All Childcare Payments to Minnesota

The Somali-Democrat fraud scandal in Minnesota is so massive and deep that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has paused all child care payments to the state.

HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill announced Tuesday afternoon that his agency would cut off federal taxpayer funding for Minnesota. “You have probably read the serious allegations that the state of Minnesota has funneled millions of taxpayer dollars to fraudulent daycares across Minnesota over the past decade,” O’Neill wrote in his announcement on X, explaining the decision. “We have turned off the money spigot and we are finding the fraud.”

The confusing part is that HHS is expecting an audit delivered by Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), who, in fact, is complicit in covering up and denying the fraud. I hope HHS isn’t actually expecting an honest audit from Tampon Tim any time soon, or they’re in for a big disappointment.

Walz is supposed to audit the centers identified by independent journalist Nick Shirley as being part of the fraud. This demand for an audit is one of “three actions against the blatant fraud” that is ruining Minnesota and multiple other states as well, including Washington and California.

As another move to clean out the cesspool of Minnesota fraud, O’Neill declared, “I have activated our defend the spend system for all ACF payments. Starting today, all ACF payments across America will require a justification and a receipt or photo evidence before we send money to a state.”

Finally, O’Neill added, “We have launched a dedicated fraud-reporting hotline and email address at childcare.gov Whether you are a parent, provider, or member of the general public, we want to hear from you.”

This is not the first move the Trump administration has taken to address the Somali fraud. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Kelly Loeffler announced on Dec. 28 that it is cutting off all grants to Minnesota over the fraud and that it uncovered half a billion dollars’ worth of fraud just in a few days of investigation.

“The scope of this international scam is still unknown, likely in the billions. Pending further review, SBA is freezing all grant funding to the state in order to stop the rampant waste of taxpayer dollars and uncover the full depth of fraud,” Loeffler said.

One of the Somali illegals implicated in the fraud is Abdul Dahir Ibrahim, recently arrested by ICE, and there are photos of Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) smiling and standing beside Ibrahim. The Somali has convictions both in Canada and America for various crimes.

Day care centers in Minnesota have provided kickbacks to Somalians both here in the USA and abroad, running a front of legitimate business by having parents check in kids who did not stay at the centers or receive care. One "Learing Center" could not even spell learning correctly; it was so confident it would never be exposed.

Time for all federal funds from all agencies to be cut off for Minnesota until and unless the Democrats there decide to honor the law instead of helping out foreign criminals.

