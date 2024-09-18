New Song ‘Fighter’ Pays Tribute to Trump’s Courage Under Fire

After rising defiant from a near-deadly bullet wound and refusing to cave to the constant barrage of hateful leftist attacks, Donald Trump has earned the title that singer-songwriters Jon Kahn and Chris Wallin gave him: “Fighter.”

That one word is the title of a new song Jon Kahn wrote in collaboration with Chris Wallin, released by Nashville music label Baste Records just after the second assassination attempt on Trump. Kahn sings from the point of view of Trump himself in the song: “I get back up / That’s what I do / I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose … No one can keep me down.” Trump makes plenty of mistakes, but it’s undeniable that the dangers and vitriol that would have driven most men out of politics have only made him more determined to keep forging ahead.

Kahn talked to Breitbart about how he developed the song, noting that he sat down at his piano pondering how to describe Trump in one word. “I’ve always wondered how Trump gets out of bed every day given everything that’s been thrown at him and his family: two impeachments, deplatforming from social media, the entire democrat media complex fighting in concert to destroy him, unprecedented lawfare, and now two assassination attempts,” Kahn said. The answer, Kahn determined, is that Trump is a fighter.

So Kahn went with some basic chords and lyrics to Nashville, where he worked on “Fighter” with Nashville songwriter Chris Wallin, whose songs have topped the charts and been sung by stars including Garth Brooks, Trace Adkins, and Toby Keith. Baste Records released the song along with a video that shows black-and-white footage of Trump at rallies and Air Force One and the White House, doing everything from dancing to hugging supporters to simply striding along. The video ends with the now iconic footage of Trump after he was shot through the ear in July at a Pennsylvania rally, face bloody but fist raised as he shouted, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Below is the music video and the lyrics for “Fighter”:

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

Kahn isn’t deterred by potential backlash over the pro-Trump song, either. “If he can take a bullet, I can write a song,” Kahn told Breitbart. “Everybody should find their own method of fighting for what they believe in[,] particularly in times like these. For me and Chris, it was this song.”