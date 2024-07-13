America: Wake Up and Hear the Gunshots. This Election Is Life or Death for U.S.

After an apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump, leaving the former president bloody but defiant, it’s time for Americans to wake up and hear the gunshots. Democrats have been claiming Trump and his supporters are worse than Nazis and equivalent to terrorists. This election is about the survival not only of Donald Trump, but of the American Republic.

Whether the online rumors about the attempted shooter being an Antifa member are true or false, the fact remains that Joe Biden, his handlers, and his media lackeys have been using the most aggressive and slanderous language against Trump and MAGA for years. Some prominent Democrats have even fantasized about Trump’s death. Over a thousand Trump supporters are in jail over Jan. 6 charges, many abused and their rights violated, and now someone apparently tried to shoot Trump in the head. Trump survived the shooting today, but one of his rally attendees did not. If our country is to avoid turning into a Soviet-style tyranny rife with political violence, the 2024 election needs to replace the current administration and topple the rule of the Democrat Party.

Yes, the Democrats want to destroy the Constitution and impose dictatorial one-party rule. That’s not exaggeration or speculation. The Democrats have openly tried to trample Second Amendment and First Amendment rights; they have boasted about their censorship and their hatred for the opposition. During the Summer of Love and Mostly Peaceful Protesting in 2020, radicals who burned down cities and assaulted innocent citizens were encouraged and lauded by Democrats. The leftists labeled Jan. 6 protestors terrorists, even protestors who were completely peaceful, while ignoring or cheering on destructive Antifa and transgender protestors. Trump and various of his supporters have been the target of egregiously rigged lawfare. Yes, the leftists hate you and everything you stand for!

This has happened before in history, where presidents have been shot after being constantly excoriated by furious opponents. Republican President Abraham Lincoln expressed support for civil rights for black Americans, a policy to which many Democrats/Confederates were opposed, and Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth assassinated him. Former Republican President Theodore Roosevelt was shot while campaigning in 1912. President John F. Kennedy, a Democrat, tried to take on the Deep State and was assassinated amidst still-controversial and suspicious circumstances. Republican President Ronald Reagan was the victim of an unsuccessful assassination.

Furthermore, don’t forget that the main trigger of the start of America’s bloodiest war, the Civil War, was the election of anti-slavery Republican Abraham Lincoln.

The point is that whether the shooter in Trump’s case was actually a Democrat or leftist or not (in the above instances, not all the shooters were, of course), the amount of desperate hatred spewed against Trump by leftists was bound to lead to violence in our time, as it did in the past. If a public leader is perpetually slammed with every possible insult and heinous accusation, someone will decide to try to injure or kill that leader.

This is obviously NOT an encouragement to respond in kind; it is NOT an encouragement to violence or weaponized lawfare. It is a plea not only to Republicans but also to every Independent and Democrat who does not want to see our American Republic descend into chaos and mass violence. Do we want to return to the situation of some Southern states after the Civil War, when Democrat violence against both black Americans and white Republicans was rife? Do we want to experience what it is like when Americans settle their political differences not through democratic processes but with deadly weapons? Do we want the party of lawlessness and pro-crime policies — the Democrat Party — to continue in power? Or will we vote out the Biden administration and vote in a new administration eager to unite and protect all Americans?

