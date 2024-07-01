Leftists Call for Trump’s Assassination Online

Drone strikes and SEAL teams and canceled elections, oh my! After the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that Donald Trump (like all presidents before him) does have presidential immunity for official acts, multiple leftists seemed to call for the assassination of Trump on Twitter/X and TikTok.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a former president has “absolute immunity from criminal prosecution” for actions within his “constitutional authority,” as PJ Media’s Matt Margolis reported. Leftists immediately took to social media with frenzied suggestions of how President Joe “GarageGate” Biden could still take out his presidential rival Trump… by killing him. Whether all the posts were fully serious or the result of a moment of unbridled and irrational fury, they all reveal a deeply disturbing and potentially dangerous hatred for Donald Trump.

Democrat influencer Harry Sisson, whom the Biden campaign recruited to promote Ol’ Joe on TikTok, posted on X, “According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out. He could send in the military to take out Trump. He has ‘immunity’ for official acts now!”

Sisson has since claimed that he was not actually calling for violence, pointing to Justice Sotomayor’s dissent where she falsely asserted that the Court had given Trump or any other president immunity from responsibility even if he assassinated a political rival. What Sisson did not explain is how urging his boss Biden to assassinate Trump is merely a reference to Sotomayor’s claim that a president might attempt assassination with impunity. In any case, such rhetoric from a Biden campaign surrogate is seriously concerning, to say the least.

Advertisement

Other crazed leftists whom The Post Millennial’s Jack Posobiec exposed also took to Twitter/X to indulge in murderous fantasies about the GOP presidential nominee. User Max Kennedy posted an altered New York Times headline, reading “To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Drone Strike Donald Trump,” with the comment, “In full compliance with the Supreme Court’s ruling.” Biden-loving Substack writer and influencer Dash Dobrofsky pontificated, “I strongly encourage Joe Biden to take advantage of his absolute immunity — which he has been lawfully granted by Trump's Supreme Court Justices — to do whatever 'official acts' he needs to do in order to prevent Donald Trump from becoming President.”

Leftist attorney Bradley P. Moss frantically posted, “The Supreme Court just gave Biden unequivocal immunity to order the military to take action against Trump. Today. Right now.” Moss, by the way, also argued on X that Congressional Democrats should “put into writing a constitutional amendment to overrule the [SCOTUS] decision.” Apparently, Moss doesn’t have the most basic grasp of how America’s constitutional republic is supposed to function.

Neither was Trump the only object of Moss’s bloodthirsty meltdown: “According to the Supreme Court, President Biden can have the military execute [former Trump advisor Steve] Bannon in the prison showers tonight and be immune from prosecution.” Moss had a similar post about Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

Advertisement

Journalist Aaron Rupar asked, “So if Joe Biden declared today that November’s election is canceled and ordered the military to keep him in power, would that be an ‘official act’?” Rupar also suggested that Biden should have Chief Justice John Roberts “imprisoned indefinitely.” User Jack Eason was more explicitly violent than Rupar. “Biden should have Trump killed and see what happens next.”

The ‘our democracy’ crowd is now calling for Biden to order the assassination of President Trump https://t.co/FhotfSBgvi — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 1, 2024

Meanwhile, on TikTok, one red-faced Karen dithered that the Court is “counting on Joe Biden to continue to be the good man that he is and not abuse what they have just given him. But personally, I think Joe Biden should go full Monty on this.” She added, “Maybe he could just disband the Supreme Court or unalive Donald Trump?… That would certainly solve a lot of our problems.” The Chinese Communist puppet masters of TikTok must be so proud.

Leftists are openly calling for Trump to be ass*ss*n*ted after the SCOTUS ruling on immunity today. Believe them when they tell you who they are. pic.twitter.com/Af9ug2knZl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2024

When Joe Biden feloniously stashed classified documents in various locations, including his garage, as Vice President without presidential immunity, Democrats rallied to the defense. When a Congressional investigation uncovered foreign money laundering connected to Joe, again the Democrats backed Biden.

Advertisement

But Donald Trump is supposed to go to jail — or the gallows — for… well… something. He’s practically Adolf Hitler reincarnated, isn’t he? Nay, worse than Hitler! To save democracy, we must destroy democracy! Let us goose-step onward behind our glorious and somewhat alive dictator Biden!