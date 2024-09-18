Trump Blames ‘Communist Left Rhetoric’ for Violence

Following the second assassination attempt on his life, GOP nominee Donald Trump blamed Marxist Democrat rhetoric and open borders for the violence against him and many other Americans.

Trump accused VP Kamala Harris and allies of lying until they triggered physical violence. He also called out the open border policies allowing criminals and terrorists to invade America as “an unpardonable sin.”

Trump thanked all those involved in protecting him from the would-be assassin at his golf course Sunday, asserting on X with his usual all-caps enthusiasm, “THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!” But Trump then followed up with a critique of his Democrat opponents.

“The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken politics in our Country to a whole new level of Hatred, Abuse, and Distrust,” he emphasized.

One cannot call a man a dictator and a Nazi on a daily basis without triggering what has actually happened, namely, attempted assassinations. Trump posted, “Because of this Communist Left Rhetoric, the bullets are flying, and it will only get worse!”

Leftist rhetoric against Trump both from the media and government officials has been extreme and certain to inflame destructive consequences. I’m hardly the only one to note this; JD Vance is among the many conservatives who’ve called this out, and the Media Research Center’s new study found that ABC/CBS/NBC rhetoric against Trump remains 95% negative despite Sunday’s attempted shooting. Leftists, including Kamala Harris, continue to call Trump a “threat to democracy” and various other insane labels. Would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh echoed Kamala’s and the media’s talking points online!

But of course, Democrat policies are also to blame, particularly the open borders mania that has caused a crime wave across America. “Allowing millions of people, from places unknown, to INVADE and take over our Country, is an unpardonable sin,” Trump stated.

At least 99 suspected terrorists were released into the U.S. under the Biden-Harris administration, and a new report says that more than a hundred terroristic Tren de Aragua gang members were in the illegal alien mob that charged the U.S. border in March.

Trump is right: “OUR BORDERS MUST BE CLOSED, AND THE TERRORISTS, CRIMINALS, AND MENTALLY INSANE, IMMEDIATELY REMOVED FROM AMERICAN CITIES AND TOWNS, DEPORTED BACK TO THEIR COUNTIES OF ORIGIN. WE WANT PEOPLE TO COME INTO OUR COUNTRY, BUT THEY MUST LOVE OUR NATION, AND COME IN LEGALLY AND THROUGH A SYSTEM OF MERIT.”

Meanwhile, dictators in China, North Korea, Iran, Russia, and elsewhere know that the current U.S. administration is weak and pathetic. As Trump put it, “THE WORLD IS LAUGHING AT US AS FOOLS, THEY ARE STEALING OUR JOBS AND OUR WEALTH. WE CANNOT LET THEM LAUGH ANY LONGER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”