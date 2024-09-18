Over 100 Tren de Aragua Gang Members Were Part of the Migrant Group That Charged the Border in March

More than 100 Tren de Aragua (TdA) members were a part of the group that violently stormed the border at El Paso, Texas, in March. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared TdA a terrorist organization and announced a crackdown on Tuesday.

“Earlier this year, more than 100 suspected TdA members were arrested after the riots at the El Paso border, when immigrants assaulted the Texas National Guard,” Gov. Abbott revealed Monday,

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚:



Migrants Storm U.S. Border.



Illegal aliens charge at American troops guarding the El, Paso Texas border and overwhelm the first border defense razor wire shoving the guards out of their way and charging past them.



pic.twitter.com/R01GBcyy5x — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 21, 2024

“Texas is aggressively going after these foreign terrorist organizations of TdA,” the governor declared during the Monday press conference.

The governor's plan would give a mandatory 10-year sentence to TDA members smuggling people into the United States, create a database to track members of the gang, and strengthen law enforcement capabilities to deal with this transnational criminal organization.

“Our goal among law enforcement in the state of Texas is to defend our state from the growing threat of TdA. We are not going to allow them to use Texas as a base of operations to terrorize our citizens,” he fumed.

Perhaps Abbott should do his fuming at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It is they who flung the doors open and allowed eight million people into the country. It's a shame that tarring and feathering politicians have gone out of style. They deserve it.

New York Post:

Following the March melee, a judge dismissed charges against 211 of the migrants accused of rioting and then Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) let dozens of them go free into the US. Since then, the gang has created footholds across the country, allegedly taking over apartments in Colorado, seizing hotels near the Texas border in El Paso and shooting cops in New York. Texas authorities recently made 20 arrests, many of whom were suspected members of TdA, at the since-shuttered Gateway hotel in El Paso for allegedly engaging in human smuggling, prostitution and drug possession, Abbott said.

Incredibly, the Biden-Harris administration has allowed these gangbangers into the country because Venezuela refuses to share the criminal histories of illegal aliens. Due to the lack of thorough background checks, it's impossible to ferret out any criminal illegal aliens from the masses of people entering the country.

“With this gang, they’re not like MS-13s where you can see them coming a mile away with the crazy tattoos they have all over their faces,” National Border Patrol Council President for Texas Rio Grande Valley Chris Cabrera said. “These guys fly under the radar. As a federal agent, we have no way of vetting these people, other than the honor system,” he added.

The border states are on their own. Abbott is taking matters into his own hands and will go as far as the courts let him in dealing with this mass of humanity and criminals invited into the country by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.