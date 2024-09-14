Border Patrol Now a 'Migrant Concierge Service,' Says Border Patrol Agent

A veteran border patrol agent is lambasting the Biden-Harris administration for drastically changing his job from busting major drug dealers, catching illegal aliens, and protecting Americans to what he ruefully calls a being a "migrant concierge service."

“I don’t want to bring people into the country. That’s not what I signed up to do,” said 31-year-old Zachary Apotheker, a four-year veteran of the Border Patrol.

“I’m an apolitical person and I just want to do my job and protect this country,” the agent said, the New York Post. reported. “When I see people from another country coming here, getting resources beyond what the American citizen can get, that’s where I have to draw the line. And then they’re going out and committing crimes and we’re still not removing them and American citizens are being killed, women are being raped.”

“However bad you think it is now, it’s only going to be worse,” he warned.

Apotheker also raised the issue of illegal immigrant children. He says the Border Patrol is not collecting biometric information for children under the age of 14.

“We don’t have any data on them and we’re not checking the addresses that we’re sending these children with these people to. And we’re not connecting these families. We have no actual proof other than the documents,” he said.

Most of these children are not reunited with their families. They are given to "sponsors" who may or may not be legitimate. The ORR (Office of Refugee Resettlement) delivers a child to a sponsor even though some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of Transnational Criminal Organizations," according to HHS whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas. Vetting is entirely inadequate.

As of May 2024, 291,000 migrant children who arrived in the US as unaccompanied minors were never given a court date before they were set free, making it nearly impossible to track them down. Additionally, 32,000 children released with court dates failed to show in court between October 2018 to September 2023. Apotheker said he’s willing to lose his job to speak out because he doesn’t want to be complicit in “something very bad” that could happen to the country as a result of the border free-for-all.

“I ain’t doing it no more. I don’t want to do it no more. I’m going to speak out and whatever happens, happens to me.”

It's not like the scandal of illegal alien children hasn't been publicized. It's just that the Biden-Harris administration has done nothing about it.

In addition to the 8 million migrants allowed into the country since 2021, there have been 1.7 million "gotaways" still at large. Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens never even received a court date to appear. They were told to report to Homeland Security once they made their way into the interior.

Yes, it's madness. Much of it has nothing to do with "humanitarian" concerns. These illegal aliens represent cheap labor for American corporations. Look at the Haitians in Springfield. They were invited there by the Chamber of Commerce. While their legal status has been extended to 2026, they may as well be permanent residents.

The Haitians are being credited with revitalizing the city's economy. Meanwhile, any thought to the crisis in city services like healthcare and education is ignored. The assimilation factor is ignored. And there is enough anecdotal evidence to suggest the newcomers are not fitting in with residents who were never asked whether the newcomers were wanted or not.

There's a right way and a wrong way to manage legal immigration. This isn't the right way.