Trump Was Right About Tariffs, and the Left Can’t Deny It

These days, it’s rare to see anyone on the left admit that he's wrong, even when it’s evident that he is. For example, Democrats predicted that Donald Trump’s trade strategy would bring about an economic apocalypse. Well, it hasn’t. But has that stopped the Democrats from pretending that the economy is tanking? Nope.

But at least one leftist is admitting he was wrong.

In a candid moment on his “Club Random” podcast, Bill Maher admitted he was wrong about Trump’s tariffs strategy and the state of the economy under Trump’s leadership. Sitting down with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen, Maher acknowledged that many on the left, himself included, made dire predictions that simply didn’t come true.

“I remember I, along with probably most people, was saying at the beginning, ‘Oh, you know, by the Fourth of July, somebody had to think uh, how the country was, the economy was gonna be tanked by then,’” Maher recalled. “And I was kinda like, ‘Well that seems right to me.’ But, that didn’t happen. Now, it could happen tomorrow.”

That hesitation to fully credit Trump wasn’t surprising, but what followed was more than just a throwaway line. Maher made a point to push back on the reflexive anti-Trump narrative that dominates liberal media circles.

“Let’s work first from the reality of that,” Maher said. “Not from, ‘I just hate Donald Trump.’ ’Cause that’s boring and doesn’t get us anywhere, and leads you to dishonesty.”

It’s not every day that a prominent figure from Hollywood’s left-leaning media ecosystem acknowledges the success of a Trump policy, let alone one as controversial as tariffs. Maher admitted that while he still doesn’t fully understand Trump’s strategy, he can’t deny the results: “The stock market is at record highs. I know not everybody lives by the stock market, but I also drive around. I don’t see a country in a depression at all. I see people out there, just living their lives.”

That real-world observation, a departure from the doom-and-gloom scenarios that many in the media predicted, led Maher to a rare moment of self-reflection. “I would’ve thought, and I gotta own it, that … these tariffs were going to f***ing sink this economy by this time, and they didn’t,” Maher said bluntly. “So, you know, what, how do we deal with that fact? ’Cause that’s the fact.”

🚨NEW: Bill Maher ADMITS he was *WRONG* about Trump's tariffs🚨



"The stock market is at record highs."



"I don't see a country in a depression at all. I see people out there just living their lives."



"And I would have thought — and I gotta own it — that these tariffs were going… pic.twitter.com/386aYchG9B — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 28, 2025

Maher’s comments won’t sit well with many of his usual allies, but I don’t think he’s alone in recognizing that the Trump economy is far stronger than Biden’s, even if he is one of the few voices on the left who will admit it.

We have yet to see whether this signals a broader shift. But when even Bill Maher is saying, “I gotta own it,” the narrative is cracking. At the very least, it’s one more piece of evidence that Trump’s America-first economic policies weren’t the disaster his opponents claimed they would be.

