Haitian Immigrant Advocacy Group Files Criminal Complaint Against Trump, Vance

Well, would you look at that? Some group called the Haitian Bridge Alliance (HBA) is filing criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), for "seven separate offenses, including disrupting public services, making false alarms, aggravated menacing, complicity and telecommunications harassment," as described by The Hill.

The Alliance claims that Trump and Vance "amplifying" the whole eating pets thing on the campaign trail is the reason for all those "bomb threats," which, as you recall, turned out to be faker than most of the Kardashians' figures, but why let the truth get in the way of a good narrative?

The Hill quoted HBA Executive Director Guerline Jozef:

“HBA filed this criminal charge to hold Trump and Vance accountable for the devastating harm they caused our community in Springfield and has impacted Haitians around the United States,” said Jozef in a statement. “Thirty-three bomb threats have been alleged across Springfield within the last two weeks. Hospitals, schools, universities, and government offices were all evacuated after receiving racially charged threats. Springfield government officials and their families received threats. Trump and Vance’s lies have harmed the Springfield community, and their lies have violated criminal law.”

The funny thing is that HBA cannot technically file criminal charges, since that's the job of district attorneys and whatnot. So, what is the reason for this little song and dance?

Apparently, the legal firm working with the Haitian Bridge Alliance is the Chandra Law Firm, which is based in Cleveland. And to no one's surprise, Mr. Subodh Chandra is a big Kamala guy, to the point that he has hosted fundraisers for her (and with her) at his home.

"She is also the first South Asian nominee, Asian American nominee, first Indian American nominee, first Jamaican American nominee. I mean, she's the polyglot of all that America can be, and she just represents pure positivity," said Mr. Chandra way back in 2020.

I am not sure what he meant when he used the term "polyglot" in describing Harris's apparent multi-ethnic background because she is barely a monoglot.

And evidently, Chandra predicted the whole "JOY!" thing Kamala's campaign is trying to do four years in advance with that "pure positivity" remark.

Laura Loomer also posted about this Chandra guy on X, noting how he seems to know the Harris family quite well. (Warning, it is really long, if you want to read the whole thing):

EXCLUSIVE:



🚨KAMALA HARRIS @KamalaHarris VISITED THE HOME OF THE LAWYER @SubodhChandra WHO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP AND JD VANCE FOR HAITIAN MIGRANTS🚨



🚨The lawyer hired by Haitian Bridge Alliance who filed criminal charges against President Trump and JD… https://t.co/3gtlV1vbHn pic.twitter.com/dGZvtENfcG — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 24, 2024

Also, isn't it weird how this Chandra guy files these charges the same day Ryan Routh's (the guy who tried to kill Trump last Sunday) son Oran was arrested and charged with having CSAM on his computer? I am willing to believe it is just a coincidence, but you never know these days, given how much people want Trump dead or gone.