Trump’s Act of Kindness at Grocery Store Sends Liberals Into a Frenzy

Matt Margolis | 12:25 PM on September 24, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During a campaign stop at Sprankle’s Grocery Store in Kittanning, Pa., on Monday, former President Donald Trump surprised local mother of three Jenny Kantz by handing her $100 to help cover her grocery bill. And liberals are flipping out about it.

Advertisement

You’ve probably seen the video by now since it has gone viral.

Fox News later interviewed her about the moment.

In what she described as a “complete surprise,” Kantz shared her excitement about the unexpected encounter on “Fox & Friends,” saying, “It was a great experience.” Accompanied by her husband Bryant, Jenny recounted the moment she met Trump while shopping at her cousin’s store, located just northeast of Pittsburgh.

Trump’s team had reportedly requested someone be present at the checkout counter when he arrived, but Jenny had no idea she would be receiving money straight from the former president’s wallet. Video of the moment captures Trump handing her the cash, quipping, “It just went down 100 bucks. We’ll do that for you from the White House.”

Jenny explained that her total bill was $194, and like many Americans, inflation has been taking a toll on her family. “The inflation on groceries has definitely affected us,” she said. Trump’s gesture brought some welcome relief and highlighted his promise to tackle rising costs if re-elected.

Advertisement

"I think it was late 2022 or early 2023, I remember coming home from the grocery store and telling him [Bryant], 'I don't even know how to budget for groceries anymore because it's like every time I go to the store, they just go up and up and up,’” she told Fox News. "That, paired with the rising cost of energy, fuel for our vehicles… it just means that we watch a little bit more closely what we spend."

Naturally, liberals responded by suggesting that Trump did something terrible, even a crime.

Advertisement

Honestly, if the radical left wants to pursue this, I’m all for it. Imagine the reaction if some leftist prosecutor tried to indict Trump for giving a woman $100 to help her pay for groceries.

Try it, liberals. I dare you.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION 2024

Recommended

Some Disassembly Required: High-Tech Goes to War Against 7th-Century Savages Stephen Green
WATCH: Kamala Surrogate Actually Humiliates Kamala During Train Wreck Interview Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Presidential Endorsement Season Is Getting Interesting Stephen Kruiser
Is MAGA a Political Movement or Is It a Revolution? Here’s Your Sneak Peak Into America’s Future. Scott Pinsker
California Boy, Abducted From a Park at Age Six, Found After More Than 70 Years Rick Moran
Illegal Hits, Kills 18-Year-Cop in St. Louis, Charged With DWI Grayson Bakich

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
This Is the Most Deliciously Devious Part About Israel's Exploding Pager Attacks
American Psychological Association Now Producing Unreal Children’s Propaganda
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement