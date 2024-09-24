Trump’s Act of Kindness at Grocery Store Sends Liberals Into a Frenzy

During a campaign stop at Sprankle’s Grocery Store in Kittanning, Pa., on Monday, former President Donald Trump surprised local mother of three Jenny Kantz by handing her $100 to help cover her grocery bill. And liberals are flipping out about it.

You’ve probably seen the video by now since it has gone viral.

🔥 Trump gives a mom of 3 a $100 bill at the grocery store in Pennsylvania



"It just went down 100 bucks." pic.twitter.com/H46G9P4tKW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2024

Fox News later interviewed her about the moment.

In what she described as a “complete surprise,” Kantz shared her excitement about the unexpected encounter on “Fox & Friends,” saying, “It was a great experience.” Accompanied by her husband Bryant, Jenny recounted the moment she met Trump while shopping at her cousin’s store, located just northeast of Pittsburgh.

Trump’s team had reportedly requested someone be present at the checkout counter when he arrived, but Jenny had no idea she would be receiving money straight from the former president’s wallet. Video of the moment captures Trump handing her the cash, quipping, “It just went down 100 bucks. We’ll do that for you from the White House.”

Jenny explained that her total bill was $194, and like many Americans, inflation has been taking a toll on her family. “The inflation on groceries has definitely affected us,” she said. Trump’s gesture brought some welcome relief and highlighted his promise to tackle rising costs if re-elected.

"I think it was late 2022 or early 2023, I remember coming home from the grocery store and telling him [Bryant], 'I don't even know how to budget for groceries anymore because it's like every time I go to the store, they just go up and up and up,’” she told Fox News. "That, paired with the rising cost of energy, fuel for our vehicles… it just means that we watch a little bit more closely what we spend."

Naturally, liberals responded by suggesting that Trump did something terrible, even a crime.

I’m reasonably sure that’s a federal crime https://t.co/uN1xe2jnmE — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) September 24, 2024

Allow me to pass you the AI:



Yes, it is illegal for a presidential candidate—or any candidate for public office—to give voters cash or any other form of compensation in exchange for their votes. This practice, known as "vote buying," is prohibited under federal law in the United… — Christopher (@tennismd7) September 24, 2024

Trump is literally handing out cash as he’s telling people to vote for him, THAT is a federal crime. — BoxingShots2.0 (@FBottom58658) September 24, 2024

Trump’s vote buying. Almost certain that’s a federal crime. pic.twitter.com/w5PAL02BQk — 🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ (@DannieD01) September 24, 2024

If Trump wanted to support voters by purchasing their groceries he should’ve set up a food drive or something. I’m pretty sure directly handing out a form of currency is a federal crime in the United States. https://t.co/LJugYvdaNu — Heracross (@Narihisa__) September 24, 2024

Honestly, if the radical left wants to pursue this, I’m all for it. Imagine the reaction if some leftist prosecutor tried to indict Trump for giving a woman $100 to help her pay for groceries.

Try it, liberals. I dare you.