What a Blast: Iran Bans Comms Devices After Hezbollah Pagers Strike

Here’s some explosive news: the terrorist-funding Iranian regime is so freaked out about Israel’s brilliant exploding pagers strike on Hezbollah that it reportedly banned communication devices for its jihadi Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) until they could all be inspected.

Israel continues to do the work of both itself and the United States in taking out terrorists and terrifying the world’s worst actors. Walkie-talkies and pagers that exploded — some in terrorists’ pockets, inflicting an ironic punishment for jihadis’ infamous rapist proclivities — in an attack attributed to Israel killed at least 39 and injured an estimated 3,000+ Hezbollah operatives.

Perhaps because an Iranian envoy was one of those injured in Israel’s strike, possibly because Iran is the regime backing Hezbollah and Hamas, and perhaps because IRGC itself is a terrorist organization, Iran is worried. And that is something to celebrate.

Reuters, which had the exclusive on the Iranian pager panic, reported, “One of the security officials said a large-scale operation is underway by the IRGC to inspect all devices, not just communication equipment. He said most of these devices were either homemade or imported from China and Russia.” Dictatorships of the world unite! Even Communist China and Russia might not be able to protect the Iranian thugs.

The Trump State Department designated IRGC a terrorist organization with plenty of reason. “Iran is an outlaw regime that uses terrorism as a key tool of statecraft and that the IRGC, part of Iran’s official military, has engaged in terrorist activity or terrorism since its inception 40 years ago,” the State Department declared in 2019.

“The IRGC has been directly involved in terrorist plotting; its support for terrorism is foundational and institutional, and it has killed U.S. citizens,” the department added. At least 603 Americans were killed in Iraq thanks to the Iranian regime, or “17% of all deaths of U.S. personnel in Iraq from 2003 to 2011.” The department also cited IRGC’s support for Hezbollah and Hamas and Iran’s providing safe harbor for terrorist operatives.

Nor is IRGC less vicious at home. IRGC is accused of arresting, assaulting, raping, and torturing Iranian protesters on a mass scale in 2022 and 2023. Iranian dissidents are among the most enthusiastic supporters of Israel because they know firsthand what terrors the Iranian regime inflicts on its victims.

This is all very important information because Reuters, while acknowledging IRGC’s support for various terror groups, merely described it as “a powerful political, military and economic force in Iran with close ties to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.” Khamenei, perhaps the world’s most infamous Jew-hater, and his regime openly dream of a world where Israel does not exist.

From Reuters:

Iran was concerned about infiltration by Israeli agents, including Iranians on Israel's payroll and a thorough investigation of personnel has already begun, targeting mid and high-ranking members of the IRGC, added the official, who declined to be identified… According to the same official, there is widespread concern among Iran's ruling establishment. IRGC officials have reached out to Hezbollah for technical assessments, and several examples of exploded devices have been sent to Tehran for examination by Iranian experts. Another Iranian official said the Islamic Republic's main concern was the protection of the country's nuclear and missile facilities, particularly those underground... Iran's military uses a range of encrypted communication devices, including walkie-talkies, for secure communication, said the first Iranian source.

There is a beautiful irony in the Iranian regime, which predicted Israel’s imminent demise, now panicking at the prospect of a powerful Israeli attack.