Will Israel Collect the $7 Million U.S. Bounty for the Terrorist Mastermind It Just Killed?

Now that some Democrats have characterized Israel's attacks on Hezbollah as an act of terror themselves, it'll be interesting to see whether the Biden-Harris Administration will pay Israel the $7 million bounty on the head of one of the most notorious killers of Americans ever. Consider the gauntlet thrown.

The U.S. State Department has had a price on the head of Ibrahim Aqil since the Trump Administration. The Biden-Harris Administration underscored that bounty in 2023.

Reward up to $7 Million for Info

IBRAHIM AQIL



40 years ago today, Hizballah bombed the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, killing scores of people. Ibrahim Aqil was a principal member of Hizballah's IJO, which claimed responsibility for the attack.



Have info on Aqil? Send us a tip. pic.twitter.com/ihtfF6rYyZ — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) April 18, 2023

The Hezbollah terrorist helped conceive of and carry out the plans for the bombing of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and the U.S. Marine barracks bombing that same year: 1983.

The Iran-backed terrorist was part of the Islamic Jihad before Terror Incorporated's mergers and acquisitions department folded that group into what we know as Hezbollah. Hezbollah and its subsidiaries were responsible for killing more Americans, that is until al Qaeda came along on 9/11. Al Qaeda members were trained at Hezbollah training facilities.

Aqil has been on the State Department hit list for a long time.

On July 21, 2015, the U.S. Department of the Treasury listed Aqil as a Specially Designated National, pursuant to Executive Order 13582, for acting for or on behalf of Hizballah. Subsequently, on September 10, 2019, the U.S. Department of State designated Aqil as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended. Ibrahim Aqil, also known as Tahsin, serves on Hizballah’s highest military body, the Jihad Council. During the 1980s, Aqil was a principal member of Hizballah’s terrorist cell the Islamic Jihad Organization, which claimed responsibility for the bombings of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut in April 1983, which killed 63 people, and the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in October 1983, which killed 241 U.S. personnel.

Aqil appears to be the replacement for his partner in crime, Fuad Shukar, who was killed in another Israeli strike in July. Indeed, Israel's been quite busy rolling up or "eliminating" some of the world's worst terror actors.

Hezbollah’s military chain of command has been almost completely dismantled after a dozen significant terrorists including Ibrahim Aqil were eliminated yesterday.



We will continue operating against any terrorist organization that poses a threat to our civilians on all fronts. pic.twitter.com/F2Ewyx4WdL — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 21, 2024

When I told my retired U.S. Marine friend that Aqil was incinerated in Israel's targeted airstrike of a top Hezbollah meeting in Lebanon, he magnanimously offered, "It's been over 40 years, but justice has finally been served for the 241 Marines, sailors and soldiers who were brutally murdered." And then Mike Rosen told me what was really on the minds of tens of thousands of veteran U.S. Marines.

"As stated in their memorial, ‘they came in peace,'" he said. "May this son of a b***h rot in hell and only dream of his 40 virgins. I joined the Marine Corps in the memory of those fallen and tell my friend who is a survivor of that bombing they are never forgotten. Semper Fidelis!"

Ooh rah.

Notice that even the number of virgins has suffered from inflation. More recently we've begun to hear that it's 72 virgins promised to the kamikazi shaheed. But there's worse inflation news for those boys. It turns out that Allah doesn't promise 40 or even 72 virgins but 40 or 72 raisins.

Meanwhile, back on terra firma, former Defense Secretary and CIA Director Leon Panetta and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) have likened Israel's exploding pager and walkie-talkie operations to acts of terrorism. Neither of them characterized as terrorism the constant barrage of Hezbollah rockets raining on northern Israel which intensified after October 7.

For that matter, the Hezbollah rocket attacks may be more accurately described as the UN definition of genocide since 60,000 Israelis have been forced to flee their homes in the northern part of Israel near the Lebanon border.

Speaking of that useless body, the United Nations called for a de-escalation of the shooting war. The UN has troops in the border area between the countries. No wonder they're calling for a de-escalation, they could get hurt there.

As you may have heard, UN employees are believed to have been complicit in the October 7 attacks on Jews by Hamas terrorists. And in the past few days, both the UN and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) went to bat for the approximately nine UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employees believed involved in the armed attacks, rapes, hostage-taking, baby-baking, and other acts of genocide and terrorism that they committed against the Jewish people.

Both Hamas and Hezbollah work for Terror Incorporated's mothership, Iran.

Following the pager, walkie-talkie, and bombing attacks by Israel against Hezbollah, both UNRWA and the American DOJ argued that the UN employees should be given total immunity from prosecution for participating in the October 7 slaughter. It's good to know what side everybody's on.

So you see, after all of this and the Biden Administration's (Tony Blinken's) duplicitous handling of the attacks on Israel, the U.S. owes Israel $7 million for the Jewish state taking out one of the worst terrorist actors ever.

I'd like to see him hand Bibi Netanyahu one of those comically-sized checks.