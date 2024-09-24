Zombie Journalism — British Newspaper Rumored to Be Bringing Back Dead Art Critic in AI Form

Just a few years ago, artificial intelligence was something that only hardcore science and futurist nerds read a lot about. It wasn't even widely referred to by its shorthand "AI" yet. Now most people have an opinion on it, even if they aren't sure why.

I've long been one of those people who are equally fascinated and almost terrified about technological advancements in the 21st century. OK, maybe not terrified, but greatly concerned. There are a lot of people in the world who feel the same way. We bounce back and forth from wanting all of the new stuff to transform our lives and an intense desire to swell the ranks of modern-day Luddites.

A perfect example is this very column. I'm writing about AI doing what those of us who work in media worry about, yet I used AI (that I paid for) to generate the feature image. Apparently, the Luddites won't need to worry about having to welcome me any time soon.

One of the biggest debates raging on the artificial intelligence front — especially in the entertainment industry — is about the use of AI to keep people "alive" long after they've left this mortal coil. A once-proud London newspaper organization is rumored to be planning to put one of its most prominent, but deceased, writers back to work.

Deadline:

EXCLUSIVE: He was one of the most feared and revered British art critics of his generation — and now, nearly a decade after his death, Brian Sewell could be about to wield his pen once more. Deadline understands that London’s historic Evening Standard newspaper has been making plans to revive its former writer using artificial intelligence. Two sources said AI Sewell has been assigned to review The National Gallery’s new Vincent van Gogh exhibition, titled Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers.

There is something either insidious or hilarious about having art critiqued by soulless artificial intelligence. Then again, many (most?) artists and entertainers would say that living, breathing critics don't have souls either.

Look, I'm obsessed with longevity and would like to live a lot longer than most people I know say that they would like to, but I'm ambivalent about achieving a minor form of immortality with AI Kruiser writing jokes a couple of decades after I'm gone. Honestly, this is something that I could see myself coming around on. I mean, I could be amenable to the idea if my estate could be funded almost in perpetuity by AI Netflix specials.

Yes, I do believe that Netflix is going to be around in the future.

Back to the Evening Standard.

If the artificial intelligence resurrection of Brian Sewell does happen, it's going to rub a lot of former employees the wrong way. The Deadline article goes on to note that the Standard just shut down its daily presses last week and will now "pivot to weekly editions" beginning this week. That change of direction resulted in 150 layoffs.

The age-old trepidation about technology replacing human jobs never goes away.

For the near future, we're going to need a lot more lawyers to navigate the legal ramifications of reviving people via AI to make a buck.

That will, of course, get AI gunning for the law profession. Most people might say that's not a bad thing. My daughter just graduated from law school though, so I hope the situation doesn't go all "Arthur C. Clarke" for a long time.

