Here's Why Democrats Buried Their Damning 2024 Autopsy Report

The Democratic National Committee has spent months refusing to release its internal review of what went wrong in 2024. No public report. No transparency. Just silence. Now we know why.

Axios is reporting that senior Democratic officials who worked on the party's secret post-election autopsy concluded that Kamala Harris lost measurable support because of the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Gaza war. According to multiple sources, the DNC’s own data flagged the party's Gaza position as a "net-negative" in the 2024 election.

That’s a rather diplomatic way of saying that they weren’t anti-Israel enough.

According to the report, the DNC did meet with the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project — a pro-Palestinian advocacy organization — as part of its evaluation process. During that meeting, according to IMEU spokesperson Hamid Bendaas, "the DNC shared with us that their own data also found that policy was, in their words, a 'net-negative' in the 2024 election." Two other senior IMEU aides confirmed the same conclusion. Axios independently corroborated that Democratic officials believe the issue damaged the party's appeal with specific voter demographics.

Yeah, that demographic is the antisemitic left.

So the DNC conducted a thorough review, briefed a pro-Palestinian lobby group on the results, and then decided not to release it to the public. Why? Because it gives the game away. For the Democratic Party, support for Israel, no matter how small, is a political death sentence for Democratic Party candidates.

Now, let’s be honest here: No one could credibly accuse the Biden administration of being pro-Israel. But did the Biden-Harris administration try to strike a balance? Sure. But being mostly pro-Palestine and slightly pro-Israel isn’t enough. No, this autopsy is a blueprint for Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to be 100% anti-Israel or face the consequences.

I should also note that no one really believes this is the issue that cost Harris the election. But it nevertheless tells you that antisemitism is becoming mainstream in the Democrat Party, if it’s not already.

Of course, DNC spokesperson Kendall Witmer pushed back on the IMEU's claim that the report is being buried because of its findings on Israel, insisting that the decision not to publish was about staying focused on winning future races rather than relitigating the past, which is the most phony excuse I’ve ever heard. Besides, according to the article, "DNC officials have said they're integrating their research from the audit into discussions with candidates and campaigns." So they're advising candidates based on the results, but they're just not being transparent with the public about what it says. And the reason is obvious: They think the secret sauce to winning elections again is going all in with their opposition to Israel.

The anti-Israel wing of the Democrat Party is not fringe anymore. It’s a sign that the antisemitic left’s influence on the party is growing, and that if Democrats want to win elections, support for Israel, no matter how small, is a death wish.

