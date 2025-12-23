Over 80% of Yale Faculty Are Reportedly Registered Democrats

I’m shocked, shocked! A recent survey of faculty across all 43 departments at Yale University found that more than eight out of 10 faculty are Democrats and less than 3% are registered Republicans.

The Buckley Institute’s Report on Faculty Political Diversity for fall 2025 surveyed more than 1,600 faculty for undergraduates at Yale, including all undergraduate departments as well as the law and management schools. The survey results are both disturbing and yet expected, given the garbage constantly coming out of universities now.

It would be entirely expected if the percentages of registered Democrats among faculty were similar at other Ivy League universities and public universities across the United States. There are still colleges that are not completely woke and provide valuable degrees (I attended one such), but unfortunately most institutions of higher learning now are little more than woke brainwashing facilities.

The report on Yale summed up its findings:

The Buckley Institute’s research found that in undergraduate departments and the law and management schools, 82.3% of faculty are registered Democrats or primarily support Democratic candidates. By contrast, only 15.4% are independent and 2.3% are Republicans. 27 of 43 undergraduate departments had no Republicans at all. Among the general public, annual data put independents at around 40% of the electorate for the last 15 years, while Democrats and Republicans have hovered around 30%. In Yale’s home state of Connecticut, independents (44%) and Republicans (21%) likewise outstrip their shares of the Yale faculty. By contrast, only 35% of Connecticut voters are registered Democrats.

And this is why students who graduate from Ivy League universities tend to be so radical.

In September, Yale student Violet Affleck — daughter of the famous actor — went to the United Nations and demanded global mask mandates for... "human rights." Apparently the masks cut off too much oxygen to her brain. In July, the Equal Protection Project filed a civil rights complaint with the Department of Health and Human Services against Yale School of Medicine for a program limited to "racial/ethnic minoritized population[s]."

My colleague Robert Spencer highlighted one Yale faculty member in June for her support for Iran's genocidal regime against the U.S.:

Then there’s Helyeh Doutaghi, who was an associate research scholar at Yale until she was recently fired over her ties to the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, which the U.S. and Canada have designated “a sham charity that serves as an international fundraiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization.” Doutaghi has called on Iran to target “all US military bases in the region.”

In early 2024, Yale hired Jackson School of Global Affairs fellow Robert Malley ’84, who was at the time on leave from being U.S. special envoy to Iran because he was under investigation for allegedly mishandling classified documents. Yale decided to promote this dirtbag by having him teach a course called “Contending with Israel-Palestine” that semester. Malley gushed about genocidal terror leader Yasser Arafat, the father of modern jihad. No wonder Yale had its share of anti-Israel riots, including from a Hamas-tied student group.

Don't waste money sending your kids to Ivy League schools. They would only receive indoctrination, not education.

