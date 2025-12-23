Parents Win, California Loses Over Secretive Transing of Kids: Court Ruling

California’s outrageous law hiding “gender transitions” of kids from parents just took a massive hit in a district court ruling.

The California law mandating that teachers hide gender transitions from parents if the parents do not support radical LGBTQ ideology is unconstitutional, as a new U.S. District Court ruling from Judge Roger Benitez found.

Legal expert Jonathan Turley noted that the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly cited inherent parental rights, and that Benitez relied on one such ruling in issuing his own decision. Turley also highlighted the dangerous opinion found among many public school administrators and educators now, not to mention Democrat politicians, as Iowa school board member Rachel Wall expressed: “The purpose of a public ed is to not teach kids what the parents want. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client is not the parent, but the community.” And by community, they mean, of course, their own radical political community.

The ruling, which Turley obtained, states:

With these longstanding principles in mind, this case presents the following four questions about a parent’s rights to information as against a public school’s policy of secrecy when it comes to a student’s gender identification. First, do parents have a right to gender information based on the Fourteenth Amendment’s substantive due process clause? Second, do parents have a right to gender information protected by the First Amendment’s free exercise of religion clause? Third, do religious public school teachers have a right to provide gender information to parents based on the First Amendment’s free exercise clause? Fourth, do public school teachers have a right to communicate accurate gender information to parents based on the First Amendment free speech clause? In each case, this Court concludes that, as a matter of law, the answer is “yes.” Parents have a right to receive gender information and teachers have a right to provide to parents accurate information about a child’s gender identity.

The free exercise of religion is enshrined in our Constitutional Bill of Rights for just such situations of tyranny and attempted forced brainwashing as this. This is a ruling thoroughly grounded in our Founders’ views.

Parental rights advocates are, of course, delighted by the ruling, including Gays Against Groomers:

🚨 BREAKING: U.S. District Court rules in favor of parent's rights with a permanent injunction against California!



Parents have a Constitutional right to get the truth when it comes to the "gender identities" of their children!



Schools may not lie anymore!



Summaries below: pic.twitter.com/YpViYfcn6F — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 23, 2025

On the one hand, this judicial decision is a wonderful piece of news. On the other hand, it is tragic that in 2025, in the United States of America, parents have to fight so hard for their First Amendment rights and the ability to know what teachers are doing to their children. And unfortunately, California Democrats, led by Gov. Gavin Newsom, are not going to give up this fight for the bodies and souls of our children easily.

