DOJ Reaches Agreement With University of Virginia on Discriminatory Practices

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a settlement with another university to address antisemitism and DEI-style discrimination in exchange for federal grants.

Advertisement

In a Wednesday press release, the DOJ announced the agreement, which requires the University of Virginia (UVA) to implement certain reforms and reject discriminatory standards and policies in order to retain the flow of cash from American taxpayers. Based on the press release, UVA is supposed to eschew DEI ideology.

UVA faculty, students, and staff are expected to refrain from violations of federal civil rights laws, which includes biased standards favoring certain people based on their race or sex. The press release did not detail precisely how this would be implemented or measured.

The release did, however, explain that UVA must adhere to the DOJ’s “Guidance for Recipients of Federal Funding Regarding Unlawful Discrimination,” to which end UVA will be expected to provide relevant data and information to the DOJ on a quarterly basis up through the year 2028.

Read Also: UK Drops Case Against Comedy Writer for Trans-Critical Posts

Thus it appears that UVA is in a sense on probation; it must prove it is indeed reformed for the agreement to continue in force.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division celebrated the agreement. “This notable agreement with the University of Virginia will protect students and faculty from unlawful discrimination, ensuring that equal opportunity and fairness are restored,” said Dhillon.

Advertisement

She added, “We appreciate the progress that the university has made in combatting antisemitism and racial bias, and other American universities should be on alert that the Justice Department will ensure that our federal civil rights laws are enforced for every American, without exception.”

Read Also: Meet the Illegal Alien Criminals Whose Arrest Triggered New York Dems

The press release clarified:

The President of UVA will personally certify each quarter that UVA is in compliance with the agreement. The Department will pause its pending investigations into the university’s admissions policies and other civil rights concerns. The United States shall treat UVA as eligible for future grants and awards. If UVA completes its planned reforms prohibiting DEI at the university, the Department will close its investigations against UVA.

Now UVA has to live up to its bargain. Why might I be skeptical about a public university’s sincerity? First of all, a leopard does not change it spots, even for money. Woke educators are still woke educators. Secondly, multiple universities have been caught secretly carrying on their discriminatory practices after publicly promising to change. For example:

Advertisement

Ohio banned DEI classes and trainers at schools months ago, but Ohio State University still has a DEI requirement for students.@DefendingEd is asking @OhioAG to investigate.https://t.co/XcygidSPLG pic.twitter.com/Hvu8ItBc1z — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) October 23, 2025

Another institution of woker learning is the University of Utah. Accuracy in Media reported that an administrator there was caught on video admitting DEI was just going on in different packaging at the university.

The DOJ is wise to require regular reports from UVA. Leftist ideologues cannot be trusted.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s latest reporting on wokeness in education and President Trump's historic work to restore the rule of law. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.