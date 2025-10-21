UK Drops Case Against Comedy Writer for Trans-Critical Posts

The UK government has, for once, tacitly admitted to unjustifiable censorship as it dropped the case against a comedy writer who wrote social media posts critical of transgender ideology.

Irish comedy writer Graham Linehan, who now lives in the United States, criticized transgenderism online before flying to London, where police arrested him at Heathrow Airport. But Linehan announced on X Monday, “the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the case” against him. He vowed to pursue accountability for the police involved in his arrest, however.

Linehan’s Oct. 20 post explained, “The police have informed my lawyers that I face no further action in respect of the arrest at Heathrow in September. After a successful hearing to get my bail conditions lifted (one which the police officer in charge of the case didn't even bother to attend) the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the case. With the aid of the Free Speech Union, I still aim to hold the police accountable for what is only the latest attempt to silence and suppress gender critical voices on behalf of dangerous and disturbed men.”

But don’t be fooled — despite the dropping of this case, and London’s Metropolitan Police claiming they’ll pull back on investigations of free speech, the UK is still an anti-free speech dystopia. In fact, the UK government is already expanding its sinister digital ID program, which will now be utilized by all those who want to work in Britain and veterans seeking benefits. The government can then weaponize the IDs to punish those who speak out against government policy.

A Jewish lawyer who peacefully challenged pro-Hamas protestors in London wasn’t as lucky as Linehan. The lawyer said police handcuffed and detained him for ten hours because of his Star of David, per JPost. Metropolitan Police asserted the lawyer “antagonized” pro-Hamas protestors (that is, he got close to them more than once) while wearing a symbol that could “cause offense.”

The lawyer came to the pro-terror protest at the Israeli embassy to monitor the behavior of the demonstrators and the police, and he ended up shoved into a police car with his hands cuffed behind his back. The pro-Hamas protesters allegedly called the Jew a “baby killer” and engaged in criminal behavior. You can listen to the lawyer’s unsettling interview with a detective below.

In Keir Starmer's Britain:



A Jewish lawyer was arrested back in August for wearing a Star of David necklace while watching an anti-Israel rally unfold.



Police said the ancient Jewish symbol had “antagonized” the pro-Hamas protesters.



Watch his interview with a detective below. pic.twitter.com/OP62VOMWkN — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) October 18, 2025

Linehan won an important victory against the free speech-hating authorities in Great Britain. But this was just one battle in a massive war against totalitarian censorship in the country that once gave the world the ideas of political liberty that were refined, expanded, and enshrined by Americans.

Donald Trump can and should use tariffs to discourage UK censorship, just as he previously did with Brazil.

