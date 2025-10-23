Meet the Illegal Alien Criminals Whose Arrest Triggered New York Dems

Catherine Salgado | 1:28 PM on October 23, 2025
Democrats in New York, and indeed across the country, began screeching and wailing after ICE arrested nine illegal aliens from Africa in a raid in Canal Street, New York. Let’s look at the facts that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to know and expose just how many shocking crimes these nine illegals had on their records.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Oct. 22 that the nine arrestees in the Canal Street raid had “violent rap sheets including robbery, burglary, domestic violence, assaulting law enforcement, counterfeiting, drug trafficking, drug possession, and forgery.” Read that list several times and realize that these are the criminals about whom Democrats are expressing outrage, with indicted and scandal-ridden New York Attorney General Letitia James actually launching a portal for pro-crime citizens to share information on the raid.

In an X thread, DHS provided a more detailed breakdown of the arrested illegals’ crimes. It is remarkable how America never seems to take in the persecuted Christians of many African nations; we only welcome in the Africans who have committed serious crimes and hate law and order.

Mali native Mamadou Ndoye had a final order of removal as of 2008 but is still here almost two decades later. He has been arrested for crimes that include, per DHS, assault, counterfeiting third degree, criminal sale of narcotics, possessing a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering, possession of marijuana for sale, making false reports to law enforcement, and resisting arrest.

As for Muhammad Ndiaye:

Then there’s Aboubakar Diak, a counterfeiter, and Senegal natives Sergigne Diop (entered America in April 2024 and released by the Biden administration) and Alioune Sy. Sy entered the United States in 2023 and overstayed his tourist visa.

A Guinean native and criminal, Amadou Diallo, entered the U.S. back in November 2021 at the southwest border, after which the Biden administration released him into America.

An immigration judge issued Senegalese criminal Idy Sarr a final order of removal as far back as 2010, and Sarr has a record of arrests for obstruction, drug possession, counterfeiting, possession of forged instruments, failure to disclose the origin of a recording, and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Mauritanian illegal Bokar Soko was previously arrested a whopping three times for counterfeiting in the second degree. He entered the U.S. in May 2023 as a member of a 26-person caravan. The Biden administration released Soko into America.

And Democrats are on the side of these criminals.

