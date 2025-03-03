Guess Who May Run for President in 2028? You’ll Laugh at This One!

A lot of big stuff has been happening over the past few days, so I thought I’d give you a comedic break. It turns out that failed Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz is considering a presidential run in 2028.

The Minnesota governor, whose short-lived experience as Kamala Harris’s running mate was marred by allegations of stolen valor, lying about his past drunk driving arrest and his academic credentials, as well as other scandals, is apparently undeterred by the absolute shellacking he and Kamala Harris took in November.

"If I think I could offer something...I would certainly consider that," Walz declared during an episode of "The New Yorker Radio Hour," as if America is clamoring for more of his “leadership” after rejecting it just months ago.

Since the Democrats' catastrophic defeat in November, both Harris and Walz have largely retreated from the political spotlight—for which we thank them. Walz has given a few interviews, which have not gone over well, and Kamala finally got her participation trophy, but for the most part, it's been enjoyable not seeing them.

The Minnesota governor bizarrely claimed he's “not arrogant enough to believe there's a lot of people that can do this.” Yet, somehow, he's convinced, without any evidence to support his belief, that he might be one of those rare individuals qualified for the presidency.

When pushed for a direct answer about 2028, Walz offered this gem: "I'll do whatever it takes. I certainly wouldn't be arrogant enough to think that it needs to be me." That's the kind of wishy-washy, have-it-both-ways attitude that doesn't exactly scream “presidential material.”

But then again, this is a former high school football coach who doesn’t know what a “Pick 6” is.

Walz shared that he had "never lost an election before" the 2024 defeat—a claim that's far less impressive when you consider he's spent his career in deep-blue Minnesota.

"The thing for me that gives me the most 'angst,' to be candid, was letting people down," Walz lamented.

At least he acknowledged one truth: "A large number of people did not believe we were fighting for them in the last election—and that's the big disconnect."

It’s not exactly a disconnect, as much as it is an accurate perception, but I digress.

As if you needed further proof that interviews are not his forte, Walz came up with this doozy of a line, which he must have thought would go over well. "I worry about people who have ambition for elected office. I don't think you should have ambition." Says the man openly discussing a presidential run mere months after losing an election to be vice president.

Aside from the scandals that plagued Walz during the campaign, his candidacy was a gaffe-filled disaster, and his debate performance against JD Vance proved he's completely out of his depth on the national stage.

Perhaps most telling is that Walz and Harris have only spoken "a couple times" since their humiliating defeat. They're not even in regular contact. Nothing says "winning team" like barely speaking to your running mate after losing!

Meanwhile, Kamala is reportedly considering another run herself. Personally, I can’t see Walz jumping in the race if Kamala runs, but who knows? Kamala herself is expected to decide on her next step later this year.

But, by all means, “Run, Forrest—I mean Tim! Run!”