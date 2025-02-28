WATCH: Tim Walz Has Humiliating Meltdown Explaining His 'Fascists and Nazis' Comment

Tim Walz is back in the news and obviously for not good reasons. In case you forgot, Walz is that guy who stood awkwardly next to Kamala Harris for a few months last year pretending he was vice-presidential material. Now that the election is over, he's back to his regular gig as Minnesota's governor, and before he slips back into obscurity, we have to make fun of him.

You’ve probably heard that Walz was recently caught on tape ranting about how our country is being “stolen” by “fascists and Nazis” — because, of course, that’s the Democrats’ favorite smear against the GOP and Donald Trump.

"You know I see the pundits on TV: ‘What’s wrong with the Democratic Party?’ What's wrong is our country's being stole[n] by fascists and Nazis and we're trying to do all we can to try and [stop] that," Walz said in a recording obtained from a Minnesota Nurses Association event.

🚨Hey #Minnesota and #USA voters - Governor Walz thinks “our country is being stolen by fascist and Nazis.” This is how he REALLY feels about you. pic.twitter.com/ckieEnbRKt — Minnesota Senate Republicans (@mnsrc) February 27, 2025

When confronted about these inflammatory comments, did Walz stand by his words like a man? Of course not! Well, maybe a man who needs a supply of tampons in the men’s room.

Instead, when someone asked him to apologize for his rhetoric, he offered up a completely unconvincing explanation that he wasn't talking about Republicans or the Trump administration but rather about “actual Nazis” demonstrating in American cities.

“They're asking me to apologize because of that?” Walz asked.

“You were talking about politicians in Washington, the politics in Washington,” the reporter pointed out.

“No, I'm talking about the people who are openly Nazis.”

Yeah, okay, buddy. When the reporter pointed out that he was talking about Washington in the audio clip, Walz went on a rant.

“Look, we have folks marching in the streets. We have a woman in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, pulled out by a militia. I'm talking to a group of supporters and saying what's going on right now is that we have people who are openly Nazis and fascists trying to take our country, and we need to push back. This has been the last ten days, Washington Post, New York Times talking about these folks in Ohio. So, no, I'm not going to apologize. The question is, why are they not condemning them?”

Sure, Tim. That's exactly what you meant that you were complaining about.

What's particularly rich is that back in 2022, Walz demanded his Republican gubernatorial challenger Scott Jensen apologize for comparing Walz's COVID policies to Nazi Germany. Back then, Walz called such comparisons "dangerous" and said they were “minimizing the Holocaust.” But apparently, it's perfectly fine when he's the one throwing around Nazi accusations.

When pressed on this blatant double standard, Walz dismissed the comparison as "apples to elephants" and repeatedly told the reporter to "be better."

🚨 MUST WATCH: Gov. Tim Walz struggles to respond to questions during today’s press conference about his comments on the country being “stolen” from “fascists and Nazis.”



The media scrutiny he’s facing in Minnesota since his failed VP run is a new phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/8ogTFNWr7R — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) February 27, 2025

Why won't you be better, Governor? How about you own your words instead of hiding behind weak excuses?

Walz got used to the fawning, subservient media coverage during his brief stint on the national stage. Now that he's back in Minnesota and others are holding him accountable, he's crumbling faster than a gluten-free cookie.

This whole embarrassing episode just confirms what many of us knew all along: Walz is an empty suit who wasn't ready for primetime. He's now desperately trying to remain relevant by tossing incendiary rhetoric to fire up the Democratic base, but he lacks the backbone to stand behind his own words when challenged.

Sure, this is another embarrassing moment for Walz, but lucky for him, no one will even remember Tim Walz a year from now. Just like Hillary's running mate — what was his name again?