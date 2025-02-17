Kamala Harris Is Getting Her Participation Trophy After All

Do you remember how, in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s victory in November, Jamal Simmons, a former spokesperson for Kamala Harris, proposed on CNN that Joe Biden should resign to pave the way for Harris to become the first female president? His rationale? Biden had been “amazing” but needed to fulfill one last promise — to be transitional.

Simmons argued that Biden’s resignation would “turn the tables on Trump,” signaling a shift in the operational dynamics of the Democratic Party. While he offered a backhanded compliment to Biden’s presidency — highlighting the promises he’s kept — his argument undermined the very essence of what it means to achieve the presidency. Simmons posited that Biden “could resign the presidency in the next 30 days,” effectively setting the stage for Harris’s ascension.

I said at the time that the idea trivialized the significance of having a woman occupy the highest office in the land, reducing the presidency to a participation trophy for someone who didn’t earn it instead of the result of a hard-earned victory achieved through the democratic process. If we are to celebrate historical milestones, shouldn’t they reflect true accomplishments rather than symbolic gestures rooted in political maneuvering?

Simmons argued that Biden’s resignation would have dominated the news cycle at a critical moment for Democrats, effectively pushing Trump out of the spotlight. But the idea was so blatantly insulting that it said more about the left’s DEI obsession than anything else.

Would this proposal have even been floated if Kamala Harris were a white man? Of course not. This wasn’t about strategy or what’s best for the country; it was pure desperation. Democrats are so fixated on claiming the historic title of the first female president — and a woman of color, no less — that they were willing to entertain anything to make it happen.

Apparently, the notion that a resignation swap could usher in a historic moment for women in politics is an affront to all those who fought for the rights and dignity of women in leadership roles.

It never happened, thankfully. Nor did Biden award her with a Presidential Medal of Freedom the way Barack Obama did for Joe Biden back in 2017 as a consolation prize for nudging him out of the 2016 presidential campaign so that Hillary could run without any viable opposition.

But, alas, Kamala Harris will get her participation trophy after all — even if it’s not the one she wanted.

This week, Kamala Harris will be honored with the Chairman's Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards.

A trailblazer in every sense, Former Vice President @KamalaHarris will be honored with the prestigious Chairman's Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards. 💐👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PdS9WaYQTH — NAACP Image Awards® (@naacpimageaward) February 17, 2025

The NAACP can award anyone it wants, but the question lingers: did she genuinely earn this recognition? She’s literally the most unpopular vice president in history who spent a billion dollars just to lose every single swing state. She’ll take it, for sure, but I don’t doubt she’d rather have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom or a short-term pseudo-presidency as a consolation prize.