Joe Biden Insults Kamala Harris On His Way Out

On Saturday, President Biden announced nineteen recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. This prestigious award is meant to recognize individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, advanced world peace, or achieved remarkable accomplishments in societal, public, or private endeavors.

“President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else,” the White House said in a statement. “These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

Among those who were given the award were a chef named José Andrés, Hillary Clinton, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Bill Nye the Science Guy, George Soros, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. There are others on the list who may actually deserve the distinction, and others who don’t, but what really stands out to me is who isn’t on the list: Kamala Harris.

I noted on Friday that it wouldn’t surprise me if Biden awarded Kamala the Presidential Medal of Freedom as a consolation prize before leaving office. After all, Barack Obama did the same thing in 2017 by awarding Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, and literally calling him “the best vice president America has ever had” during the ceremony.

"To know Joe Biden is to know love without pretense, service without self-regard and to live life fully," Obama said, before explaining to Joe that he was awarding him the medal "for your faith in fellow Americans, for your love of country and for your lifetime of service that will endure through the generations."

Biden, who was visibly emotional during the speech and wiped back tears as he accepted the award, praised Mr. Obama as a man of "integrity" and "decency." More than a few viewers were in tears too. "I can say I was part of the journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things for this country," he said. Only the clicking of cameras could be heard as the Medal of Freedom was placed around Biden's neck, followed by a pat on the shoulders and a warm embrace. "I don't deserve this, but I know it came from the President's heart," Biden said. Biden credited his record as vice president with Mr. Obama's willingness to trust him with important responsibilities, which is rare for presidents to do to the extent that Mr. Obama did. "Every single thing you've asked me to do, Mr. President, you have trusted me to do," he said. "And that is a remarkable thing."

Oh, give me a break. It’s well established that Barack Obama was the one who convinced Joe Biden not to run for president because it was Hillary’s turn. Biden’s Presidential Medal of Freedom was, without a doubt, a consolation prize for his vice president, who was sidelined by Obama so Hillary could run… and eventually lose to Donald Trump.

So, why didn’t Joe Biden award Kamala with a Presidential Medal of Freedom? Is it possible he’s waiting for a particular moment, as Obama did? Possibly. But, to me, this appears to be more of an insult. Biden has never been one to shy away from nominating people for his administration or to the judiciary based on diversity checkboxes, and it seems on-brand for Biden to award Kamala, the first woman-of-color vice president in history, the medal.

Biden certainly does have time to do so before he leaves office, but something tells me he won’t. There is clearly quite a bit of bad blood between the Bidens and Kamala, and if he doesn’t award her the medal before leaving office, you just know it was a deliberate insult.