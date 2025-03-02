Pete Hegseth Just Destroyed Hillary Clinton With a Single Photo

In a significant policy shift, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered U.S. Cyber Command to halt all planning against Russia, including offensive cyber operations, according to a report by The Record. This directive, which does not affect the National Security Agency’s intelligence-gathering efforts, marks a reversal from the U.S.’s decade-long stance of viewing Russia as a major cybersecurity threat, following incidents like election interference and cyberattacks.

One such person who had to chime in was none other than Hillary Clinton, who linked to a Gizmodo article on the report, declaring with sarcasm: “Wouldn’t want to hurt Putin’s feelings.”

Hegseth shot back with an epic burn of Hillary.

The picture is from Hillary Clinton’s disastrous “reset” publicity stunt with Russia back when she was Barack Obama’s secretary of State. On March 6, 2009, in Geneva, she proudly handed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov a shiny red button symbolizing a supposed fresh start between Russia and the United States. Of course, her crack diplomatic squad botched even this simple task, mistranslating the intended "reset" (перезагрузка, perezagruzka) as "overload" (перегрузка, peregruzka).

Even better, the button itself looked suspiciously similar to emergency-stop buttons found on industrial machinery. Liberals inadvertently symbolizing chaos and overload in diplomacy? Sounds about right. They would have been better off with one of the “Easy” buttons from Staples. Despite the faux pas, Clinton and Lavrov hilariously pressed this symbolic emergency switch at the same time, sealing their diplomatic stumble into history.

Of course, this tells us a lot about how the Democrats’ criticism of the Trump administration’s efforts to improve relations with Russia reeks of hypocrisy.

Why was it perfectly acceptable for Obama and Hillary Clinton to cozy up to Russia but it's suddenly outrageous when Trump attempts to improve diplomatic relations? The Democrats cheered Obama's efforts, applauding his goal to mend ties with Putin. But when Trump dared to attempt actual diplomacy, the left erupted in hysterics, crying "collusion!" (and I'm sure there's a "constitutional crisis" in it too).

The obvious answer is that after the 2016 election, Russia became the left’s favorite bogeyman. Suddenly, the same folks who were all about cozying up to Putin were now convinced that forming positive relations with another world superpower was tantamount to treason.

Funny how principles vanish the second Trump steps into the Oval Office. This blatant double standard exposes Democrats' fake outrage for what it is—cheap, cynical political theater. Their Russia hysteria isn't about national security or protecting democracy; it's about weaponizing paranoia to score partisan points and sabotage conservative policies. If Democrats truly believed their own Russia rhetoric, where were these "patriots" when Obama whispered sweet nothings into Putin's ear? The selective moral outrage isn’t just laughable—it’s downright disgraceful. And that’s what makes Hegseth’s post such an epic burn.