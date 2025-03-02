Did Democrats Sabotage Zelenskyy’s Meeting With Trump Before It Even Started?

In the wake of the fiery Oval Office meeting between President Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Vice President Vance, Democrats quickly launched an astroturf campaign attacking Trump, blaming him for the meeting’s dramatic turn. But were they actually responsible?

“Trump and Vance are doing Putin’s dirty work,” Sen. Chuck Schumer lamented in a tweet.

“It would’ve been a show of strength for the President of the United States to bring the elected leader of Ukraine to the Oval Office and engage with him in a dignified way,” whined former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “But you would never know that after President Trump’s shameful display. Putin must be overjoyed with today’s theatrics.”

“What we saw in the Oval Office today was beyond disgraceful,” claimed Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) “Trump and Vance berating Zelenskyy — putting on a show of lies and misinformation that would make Putin blush — is an embarrassment for America and a betrayal of our allies.”

“What an utter embarrassment for America,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wrote. “This whole sad scene.”

It really is hard to explain why Zelenskyy seemed so disrespectful during the meeting and tried to negotiate in front of the media. But this may actually have been designed by congressional Democrats who met with Zelenskyy before the Oval Office meeting. In fact, it was Sen. Murphy who admitted as much on social media.

Just finished a meeting with President Zelensky here in Washington. He confirmed that the Ukrainian people will not support a fake peace agreement where Putin gets everything he wants and there are no security arrangements for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/eaCePJ4UZr — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 28, 2025

This meeting took place less than an hour before Zelenskyy walked into the Oval Office.

What happened next was a diplomatic disaster for Ukraine. The 40-minute Oval Office meeting between Trump, Vance, and Zelenskyy deteriorated after Zelenskyy bizarrely confronted Vice President JD Vance on camera about diplomatic solutions to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Throughout the meeting, Zelenskyy was antagonistic and dismissive, publicly rejecting any possibility of a ceasefire with Russia—a bizarre take for someone who claims to be interested in peace.

The bitter irony? Trump was prepared to offer a very Ukraine-friendly mineral rights deal that could have significantly benefited Zelenskyy's war-torn nation. But it looks like Democrats didn’t want Trump to get a diplomatic victory and literally sabotaged the mineral rights deal at the expense of Ukraine.

Clearly, Zelenskyy's cardinal sin was meeting with left-wing partisans right before sitting down with the president of the United States. It was a colossal mistake if he really wanted to achieve a deal. Here's what Zelenskyy needs to understand—and quickly: Democrats care more about undermining Trump than Ukraine’s security. The days of getting endless blank checks are over, and Zelenskyy needs to figure out that Trump and the Republicans hold the cards, not Democrats in Congress.

By antagonizing President Trump at the urging of desperate Democrats, Zelenskyy is alienating the one person who can actually help Ukraine. Rather than standing up for his people, he’s allowing himself to be used as a political pawn.

After more than three years of war, Ukraine’s resilience is admirable, but America’s resources aren’t unlimited—especially in an election year when domestic concerns are taking priority.

If Zelenskyy wants continued U.S. support, he needs to stop taking cues from Democrats who set him up to sabotage the meeting just to score political points against Trump. They got their headlines, but Ukraine got nothing.

