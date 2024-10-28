Tim Walz Clowned On for Playing Madden With AOC, Saying She 'Runs a Mean Pick Six'

For a supposed former football coach, Kamala Harris's running mate Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) does not seem to know much about football.

On Sunday, Walz and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) played the latest Madden NFL video game on the live-streaming service Twitch in their latest desperate attempt to court young male voters, even though those same guys they were trying to appeal to were most likely watching the actual games being played on TV.

Here is what Walz had to say about the experience in a now-deleted post to X, screen-captured by the account Trump War Room:

Tampon Tim is such a dork.



You’d think a so-called football coach would be aware that you don’t run a pick 6!



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jz1rhXe4vU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 28, 2024

If you are not into or unfamiliar with football, a "pick-six" is when the team playing defense intercepts the offensive team's ball and scores a touchdown with it.

As you may imagine, and many on X are pointing out, a pick-six is a matter of luck on the part of the defense and is not a formal maneuver they can say, "All right, we're going to make a pick-six" before the play begins.

And yes, the people pointing this out are mocking Walz thoroughly, including Daily Wire's Matt Walsh, who had this to say:

For those who aren’t familiar with basic football lingo, the phrase “run a mean pick 6” is roughly equivalent to saying that a basketball player scored a home run at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/5idmIbPQl4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 28, 2024

This X user named Three Year Letterman said what a fair amount of even the most casual football watchers (such as myself) were probably thinking when he said Walz should not be allowed to sit on a sideline or the booth for the rest of his life:

“Run a mean pick 6”



This man should never be allowed anywhere near a football sideline or in the booth for the rest of his life pic.twitter.com/4pKN6Bud29 — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 28, 2024

Even former President Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) mocked him on the campaign trail, as Collin Rugg posted the footage, in which Vance said, "It made me realize that even though they say Tim Walz was a football coach, I think I know more about football than Tim Walz. And it's appropriate 'cause I think my running mate, Donald J. Trump knows more about working at McDonald's than Kamala Harris does."

JUST IN: JD Vance trolls "Coach" Tim Walz after the governor claimed you can "run a mean pick 6" in football.



"AOC can run a mean pick 6 - and I can call an audible on a play," Walz's X account said in an effort to impress young men.



"You don't run a pick-six, you run the West… pic.twitter.com/fY2J4pmwE3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 28, 2024

Someone get some aloe vera for that burn!

But really, even if Walz's knowledge of football is actually good and he just had a brain fart, this is just the latest piece of cringingly funny "you can't make that up" moments to come from this campaign.

