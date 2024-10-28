Tim Walz Clowned On for Playing Madden With AOC, Saying She 'Runs a Mean Pick Six'

Grayson Bakich | 5:30 PM on October 28, 2024
Townhall Media

For a supposed former football coach, Kamala Harris's running mate Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) does not seem to know much about football.

On Sunday, Walz and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) played the latest Madden NFL video game on the live-streaming service Twitch in their latest desperate attempt to court young male voters, even though those same guys they were trying to appeal to were most likely watching the actual games being played on TV.

Advertisement

Here is what Walz had to say about the experience in a now-deleted post to X, screen-captured by the account Trump War Room:

If you are not into or unfamiliar with football, a "pick-six" is when the team playing defense intercepts the offensive team's ball and scores a touchdown with it.

As you may imagine, and many on X are pointing out, a pick-six is a matter of luck on the part of the defense and is not a formal maneuver they can say, "All right, we're going to make a pick-six" before the play begins.

And yes, the people pointing this out are mocking Walz thoroughly, including Daily Wire's Matt Walsh, who had this to say:

Advertisement

This X user named Three Year Letterman said what a fair amount of even the most casual football watchers (such as myself) were probably thinking when he said Walz should not be allowed to sit on a sideline or the booth for the rest of his life:

Even former President Donald Trump's running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) mocked him on the campaign trail, as Collin Rugg posted the footage, in which Vance said, "It made me realize that even though they say Tim Walz was a football coach, I think I know more about football than Tim Walz. And it's appropriate 'cause I think my running mate, Donald J. Trump knows more about working at McDonald's than Kamala Harris does."

Advertisement

Someone get some aloe vera for that burn!

But really, even if Walz's knowledge of football is actually good and he just had a brain fart, this is just the latest piece of cringingly funny "you can't make that up" moments to come from this campaign.

And we will be able to keep recording them if you wouldn't mind signing up for our shiny new VIP Platinum program, for which we're knocking 60% off the yearly subscription with the special promo code FIGHT!

Grayson Bakich

News junkie, meme enthusiast, Florida Man, would-be wordsmith. Hold a Master's Degree in Political Science from UCF despite coming from a Noles family. I also write hard news for The Floridian if that is more your style but I'm probably more entertaining here.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ VIDEO GAMES AOC TIM WALZ

Recommended

That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Israeli Air Force Just Stripped Iran Naked Stephen Green
Is Israel About to Overthrow the Iranian Government? Scott Pinsker
REPORT: Tim Walz Once Had An Affair With Daughter of Top Chinese Communist Official Matt Margolis
Stop Everything and Watch the Most Powerful Trump Ad You've Ever Seen Victoria Taft
BREAKING: Arsonists Destroy 'Hundreds' of Ballots Inside 'Secure' Ballot Boxes in Oregon and Washington Victoria Taft
The Shape of Things to Come: MAHA Ad Shows a Chilling Look at a Harris Administration Lincoln Brown

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Enraged L.A. Times Editors Quit Because Paper Didn’t Endorse Harris
Massive, Glaring Elephant in the Room That the Rogan-Trump Interview Ignored
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement