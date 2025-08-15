Generation W.I.M.P.: Weak, Immature, Marxist Pansies!

A new generation of liberal leaders has emerged, exemplified by the (likely) next mayor of New York City, 33-year-old Zohran Mamdani. Unlike the old breed of liberals, Mamdani’s sect differs from its predecessors in five noteworthy ways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

As might be expected given the partisan trends, Democrats are largely responsible for declining U.S. pride within each generation. Comparing data from the past 10 years with the prior 15 years, pride among Democrats in each birth cohort has declined by at least 10 points, with larger drops of 21 points for Gen X Democrats and 32 points for millennial Democrats. [emphasis added]

Related: How to Win the Democratic Party’s 2028 Nomination (and Destroy America!) in 3 Easy Steps

There are legitimate issues bedeviling young people, mostly relating to affordability. After half a decade of runaway inflation, the loss of our manufacturing base, and the influx of 12 to 20 million illegals — who all had to live, work, and get healthcare somewhere — young Americans are being priced out of their hometowns.

They can’t afford to buy a house, start a family, or realize the American Dream.

President Trump’s solution was to revamp the global economy, stop subsidizing our foreign rivals, put American workers first, and bring high-paying jobs back to our country. If Trump succeeds, it will mark the greatest economic shift since FDR — and a new era of peace, prosperity, and financial opportunity.

But that’s not what the Mamdani sect wants.

In their minds, young Americans are suffering because rich, privileged Baby Boomers own all the good stuff — and they’re not dying quickly enough. They believe we’ve entered something called “late stage capitalism,” and the schism between the haves and the have-nots has destroyed America. Our best days are behind us.

Advertisement

This is class envy on steroids.

But despite all the real, actual problems that young people face, it’s also true that today’s youngsters are more coddled, privileged, and pampered than any other generation. And by a wide margin, too.

You kiddin’ me?! The Greatest Generation — which overcame the Great Depression, Nazism, Imperial Japan, World War II, and the Cold War — would’ve sold their grandma to the Cossacks for the “problems” today’s kids gotta deal with:

“Wah! I was misgendered! That’s a hate crime!”

“Wah! I’m not allowed to compete against girls!”

“Wah! My boss yelled at me!”

“Wah! I want more money!”

“Wah! Nobody liked my TikTok video!”

Suck it up, buttercup. The solution isn’t scrapping the system that gave rise to an American juggernaut and enriched billions of people globally; it’s to stop being such a weak, immature, Marxist pansy.

In other words: Don’t be a W.I.M.P.

Today’s kids aren’t being drafted into combat. No one's shipping them to Vietnam-style overseas hellholes on their 18th birthday. Lots of ‘em didn’t even have to go to school every day: Between COVID-era restrictions and “remote learning,” young Americans were given every single accommodation imaginable.

No generation was given more!

Yet no generation has complained as much. They’re weak-willed, emotionally immature, Marxist pansies.

In 1970, Sen. Roman Hruska (R-Neb.) urged his colleagues to confirm President Nixon’s nomination of Judge G. Harrold Carswell to the Supreme Court. Responding to criticisms that Carswell was a mediocre judge, Sen. Hruska argued that it shouldn’t matter: “So what if he is mediocre? There are lots of mediocre judges and people and lawyers. They are entitled to a little representation, aren’t they?”

Advertisement

Sadly, the same could be said of Generation: W.I.M.P.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, Twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!