Man Throws Molotov Cocktails Into L.A. Federal Building

A man reportedly tossed Molotov cocktails into a federal building while expressing irrational anger at the Trump administration for its immigration policies.

Fox News investigative reporter Matt Finn broke the news about the deranged criminal with explosive intent, who appears to have been a leftist domestic terrorist. The attack occurred in downtown Los Angeles, California, and the man was arrested by federal officers. The man himself purportedly described the attack as a terroristic one.

Finn reported this morning on X, “An LA man is in federal custody for throwing two molotov cocktails into downtown Federal building doors Monday in a self-described terrorist attack, according to federal law enforcement documents. No injuries.”

He added that a potential motive has been identified: “Investigators believe the 54-year-old was motivated by anger at the federal government over ‘separating families’ telling agents afterward ‘I attacked your b*tch ass.’ Man allegedly lit his own rented apartment on fire before the attack, feds say. Details expected today.”

BREAKING: Man in custody for allegedly throwing two Molotov cocktails into Los Angeles federal building in self-described terrorist attack, @MattFinnFNC reports pic.twitter.com/X2gRiolRLo — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 2, 2025

Finn has not posted an update. If it does turn out to have been a politically motivated attack, it would unfortunately be one of many that have occurred this year, particularly since Donald Trump took office. The Democrat Party and its brainwashed acolytes seem intent on surpassing their own horrendous and bloody violence from previous eras. The party of the KKK is terrorizing our nation again.

For example, attacks on ICE officers are up by 1,153% this year, according to the Department of Homeland Security. “After months of Democrat politicians comparing ICE to Nazis, the gestapo, slave patrols, and even encouraging illegal aliens to resist arrest, our brave ICE law enforcement have been assaulted 238 times,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

The most infamous attack was the assassination of Charlie Kirk in September at an Utah University. Killer Tyler Robinson was a leftist in a romantic relationship with a male “transgender.” Robinson expressed pro-LGBTQ and “anti-fascist” motives, even carving his crazy messages onto bullet casings.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies declared in September, “Our analysis of terrorism trends in the United States shows that, indeed, left-wing violence has risen in the last 10 years, particularly since President Donald Trump’s rise to political prominence in 2016.” The center tried to assert that leftist violence is still below previous levels of right-wing violence, but since it included traditionally leftist ideology like ethnic supremacy and vaguely defined “hatred” of LGBTQ ideology under “right-wing,” it’s obvious they engaged in some intellectual dishonesty.

Leftists from the top politicians on down are fully in support of politically motivated violence and terrorism. This is absolutely a Democrat-fueled catastrophe.

