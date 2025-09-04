Cruz Roasts Pritzker: A ‘Racist Bigot’ Shielding Traffickers

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he’s happy to stay out of J.B. Pritzker’s way in a pizza line but not when it comes to shielding dangerous foreign criminals.

Illinois governor and human blimp Pritzker has been fighting the Trump administration every inch of the way on arresting and deporting criminal illegal aliens. Instead of worrying about the dozens of American citizens shot every week in Chicago, the educational catastrophe in Illinois schools, or any other of the myriad issues affecting citizens, Pritzker has fixated on protecting illegals who ought never to be here to begin with.

Trying to frame immigration law enforcement as random racist persecution, Pritzker claimed at a Tuesday press conference, “In a circumstance where they’re simply celebrating their heritage, they shouldn’t be interrupted in this way. This is the aim of this government. They don’t actually care if you’re here and undocumented, they just care if your skin color is a little off of theirs and that you’re Latino, they’re going to just target you.”

JB Pritzker trying his best to make a George Floyd incident happen: "They don't care if you're here and undocumented. They [@ICEgov] just care if your skin color is a little off from theirs. If you're Latino, they're just going to target you” pic.twitter.com/0tIo4jfxy4 — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) September 2, 2025

Someone should tell him that, as of last summer, a majority of Hispanics in America supported mass deportations. You know — the Hispanics who are citizens instead of illegal violent criminals.

Ignoring the countless murderers, sexual predators, thieves, fraudsters, drug traffickers, human traffickers, child abusers, domestic violence perpetrators, drunk drivers, and other criminals, Pritzker tried to pretend ICE is cruelly rounding up loving parents and valued community pillars because of their skin color.

Pritzker droned, “All of us need to speak up and speak out about the assault on just regular residents who are following the law, who are going to work, paying their taxes, who’ve been around in our city for ten, 20, 30 years. We ought to be protecting those people. And if they want to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, they ought to be able to do that without being terrorized by ICE.”

Newsmax’s Chris Salcedo played the clip of Pritzker on his show when Cruz was his guest, and the senator was disgusted by the Democrat governor’s propaganda.

Cruz responded, “Yeah, look, I got to say, I had not heard that particular clip. Chris, you really know how to piss me off. What a disgusting, racist bigot J.B. Pritzker is. You and I are both Latino, and listen, I don’t want to get between J.B. Pritzker and the Domino’s Pizza line, but I’ll tell you what I am willing to get between is him and his open doors for every human trafficker, every drug trafficker, every MS13 and Tren de Aragua gang member.”

Among the criminals arrested by ICE Chicago this year are Nigerian national Oluwaseun Kassim, previously convicted of aggravated sexual abuse, Mexican national Jose Trinidad Arreola-Ortega, previously convicted of rape of a young child, Micronesian national Ronald Reagan Johnna, previously convicted of burglary, and multiple Tren de Aragua terrorists.

Yet Pritzker is on the side of these evil creeps and is actively trying to protect similar criminals from being arrested by federal immigration authorities. This is the Democrat Party, in all its inglorious inanity.

