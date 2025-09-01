7 Dead, 35+ Injured During Labor Day Weekend—Trump Slams Chicago Crime Crisis

With more than half a dozen people dead and over 50 injured over the Labor Day weekend in Chicago, Donald Trump is furious at Democrats who persist in refusing his help to return law and order to the crime-plagued city.

Neither black lives nor any other lives matter in Democrat-run Chicago, where the leftist political machine persists in rejecting Trump‘s offered help to eliminate crime there as he practically has from Washington, D.C.

The president posted on Truth Social, “CRIME IS TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL IN CHICAGO. 6 DEAD, 24 BADLY WOUNDED, LAST WEEK ALONE!!!” But after the president issued his furious protest, many more casualties were confirmed, including another death. Crime truly is completely out of control in Chicago. And with every week that Democrats refuse to do anything about it, more people die, including many young people.

ABC7 reported the statistics of seven dead and 52 injured as of updated information on Labor Day morning.

These included the following fatal shootings:

A 25-year-old woman was shot twice to the abdomen, and once to the left leg. Police said she was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she died… The 29-year-old male was shot multiple times; he was taken Mt. Sinai Hospital where he died… A 43-year-old woman was approached by five male suspects and they started to shoot at her, police said. She was taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where she died.

One shooting alone left seven people injured on Saturday. A Sunday shooting injured four people.

Contrast that with the numbers coming out of Washington, D.C., now. Against the will of Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), who deserves absolutely no credit, Trump federalized the police force in our national capital and deployed the National Guard. After realizing that Trump‘s move was very effective, Bowser suddenly jumped on the gravy train and started pretending as if she cared about bringing down crime.

Trump tried to incentivize other Democrat mayors to allow federal assistance in bringing down crime in their cities for their own interests, since they clearly won’t do it in the interests of their constituents. “Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing CRIME down to virtually NOTHING in D.C. Her statements and actions were positive, instead of others like Pritzker, Wes Moore, Newscum, and the 5% approval rated Mayor of Chicago, who spend all of their time trying to justify violent Crime, instead of working with us to completely ELIMINATE it, which we have done in Washington, D.C., NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE,” Trump posted.

He asked the other mayors, “Wouldn’t it be nice to say that about Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and even the Crime Drenched City of Baltimore??? It can happen, and it can happen FAST! Work with us!!! Mayor Bowser’s ratings have gone up, in a short period of time, 25%, and the people of D.C. are thanking her for stopping crime wherever she goes.” Which is frankly nauseating, considering how energetically she originally protested Trump‘s effort, but at least lives are being saved on the streets.

Trump concluded, “The top Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. said, during the riots, and when I sent the troops in early, that they couldn’t have done it without us. They were completely overwhelmed! If we hadn’t gone in early, on top of the Palisades plus fires, L.A. would have lost the Olympics. Congratulations to Mayor Muriel Bowser, but don’t go Woke on us. D.C. is a GIANT VICTORY that never has to end!!!”

Meanwhile, in other American cities, it is the violent crime that never ends.

