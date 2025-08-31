Rudy Giuliani Injured in Crash After Assisting Crime Victim

“America’s Mayor” and strong Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani was injured this weekend in a car crash, after stopping to assist a woman who was a victim of domestic violence.

Michael Ragusa, head of Giuliani’s security, released a statement on X Sunday confirming that Giuliani had been injured in a car accident but that the former mayor and show host is now “in good spirits and recovering tremendously.” It does not appear that the crash had anything to do with Giuliani’s effort to help the domestic violence victim, except that he was delayed and consequently in the spot where the crash occurred because of his stop. Giuliani reportedly sustained multiple serious injuries.

Ragusa’s full statement explained the details surrounding the crash: “On the evening of August 30, 2025, in New Hampshire, Mayor Giuliani was involved in a motor vehicle accident. Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident. Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911. He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.”

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani was seriously injured Saturday night after a car crashed into his vehicle at a high speed, his spokesman says. pic.twitter.com/vxx80D7Gka — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2025

Giuliani then returned to his original car trip and, Ragusa said, “while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”

Those are pretty bad injuries for anyone, but particularly for an octogenarian, as Giuliani is. Hopefully Giuliani is indeed “recovering tremendously,” as Ragusa stated Sunday.

Ragusa’s statement on Giuliani ended by noting, “His business partner and medical provider were promptly contacted and arrived at the hospital to oversee his care. ... This is the only statement authorized by Mayor Giuliani.”

Giuliani’s son Andrew posted Sunday on X also, thanking everyone who is praying for his dad’s recovery. “Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my Father. Your prayers mean the world,” Andrew Giuliani wrote. “As a son, I can tell you I’m honored to have a Dad that I can call the toughest SOB I’ve ever seen!”

Donald Trump recently praised Rudy while addressing Andrew in the Oval Office. “His father is Rudy. The greatest mayor in the history of New York,” the president declared enthusiastically. “They treated him very, very unfairly. You go back and tell your father, all of the things that have come out over the last couple of months through Tulsi and through all of the people, Kash, everybody. They’ve proven your father 100% correct. His father was treated so unfairly. Your father has been 100% correct. And tell him we all love him, okay?”

This is a developing story and will be updated if necessary.

